April 14, 2017 at 2:08 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade

The Texas Senate is set to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on the HB2 deal. (Photo by Daniel Mayer; courtesy Wikimedia)

In a sign the new law in North Carolina that replaced House Bill 2 may be exported to other states, the Texas legislature is set on Wednesday to consider anti-LGBT legislation that bears a striking resemblance to the North Carolina deal.

The bill, House Bill 2899, was introduced Friday by Rep. Ron Simmons (R-Carrollton) as a compromise proposal for lawmakers seeking to enact anti-LGBT legislation in Texas as the biennial legislative session in Texas winds down. The legislation is set for a hearing Wednesday in the House State Affairs Committee.

The measure would prohibit municipalities from enacting ordinances that would “protect a class of persons from discrimination” or reduce or expand the classes of persons protected from discrimination under state law. In effect, the proposal would bar cities from enacting ordinances barring anti-LGBT discrimination because Texas state law affords no protection based on sexual orientation or transgender status.

The proposal has explicit language stating city ordinances would become null and void if they enacted prior to the passage of the law. That would eliminate non-discrimination ordinances already in place in Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Piano and San Antonio, according to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2016 Municipal Index.

HB 2899 would take effect immediately if it receives a vote of two-thirds of all the members elected to each house as provided under the Texas Constitution. But if the legislature approves it by a simple majority, it would take effect on Sept. 1, 2017.

The law is proposed as alternative to anti-LGBT legislation already approved in the Senate, Senate Bill 6, which seems to have stalled out after House Speaker Joe Strauss said he opposed the bill and had no intention of bringing it up. That proposal would bar cities from enacting measures to bar discrimination against transgender people in restrooms and prohibit transgender people from using the restroom consistent with their gender identity in public spaces, such as schools and government buildings.

Matt McTighe, executive director for Freedom for All Americans, said in a statement lawmakers reject the measure because it would have the same discriminatory impact as SB6.

“No one should be fooled by HB2899 – this is dangerous legislation that is just as discriminatory and economically perilous as SB6,” McTighe said. “Legal protections from discrimination are put in place for a reason, and rolling those protections back should never be on the table. Like SB6, this legislation is a solution in search of a problem that just doesn’t exist. There are no winners under HB2899 – it will create dangerous situations for transgender people, and like SB6 it will tarnish Texas’ reputation and economy.”

Also condemning the Texas proposal on the basis of it being worse than SB6 was Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of the LGBT media organization GLAAD.

“The newly proposed HB 2899 is even worse than SB6 because it invalidates all existing local non-discrimination ordinances that protect LGBTQ Texans and gives anti-LGBTQ state lawmakers full control over future LGBTQ local non-discrimination laws,” Ellis said. “HB 2899 is another harmful ‘solution’ in search of a problem and will accomplish one thing: Further putting the lives of all LGBTQ Texans in jeopardy.”

The measure bears a striking resemblance to HB142, the replacement law that Gov. Roy Cooper signed as part of a deal with Republican legislative leaders to alleviate economic boycott in his state as a result of HB2. The replacement law, which critics say still enables discrimination, convinced major sports leagues like the NCAA to return to the state, although numerous states and municipalities have continued their bans on sponsored travel to North Carolina in protest over the law.

HB2899 is similar to the HB2 deal because both of them bars cities from enacting pro-LGBT non-discrimination ordinances, although that language in the North Carolina law will sunset in 2020.

The North Carolina law, however, is different because it bars state agencies from the “regulation of access” to bathrooms, locker rooms and showers unless they have the legislature’s permission, explicitly naming the University of North Carolina and the North Carolina Community College System as state agencies. The Texas proposal has no similar language, nor does it name any school.

It remains to be seen whether Texas will move forward with HB2899, or whether lawmakers other states will seek to pass copycats of the HB2 replacement deal because they’ve seen such measures won’t rise to the level of economic boycott — at least from major sports organizations.

Ian Palmquist, director of programs for the Equality Federation, said after the NCAA agreed to restore games to North Carolina as result of the HB2 deal other states won’t pass copycats laws because they face boycotts from other entities.

“While some organizations like the NCAA are backing down, many are standing firm,” Palmquist said. “Legislators in other states need to know that voters and businesses will rally against any new bills that diminish protections for LGBTQ Americans.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Va. Supreme Court dismisses Fairfax school district lawsuit
Man charged with vandalizing Va. church, Jewish center
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
D.C. surrogacy bill becomes law
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
watermark
Opinions
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Ricky Martin, concert, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Martin gets VH1 reality series
Donald Trump Jr. scoffs LGBT college students ‘triggered’ by Chick-fil-A
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ renewed for season 10
New Emma Donoghue kids’ book is tongue-tied tangle
Hansberry’s triumph ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ winningly revived at Arena Stage
CARTOON: ‘Feud’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup