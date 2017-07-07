Mom gives her son fabulous ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ makeover

We were watching RuPaul’s Drag Race last night and this little one was, “I want to do that also!” pic.twitter.com/fgCWvvyLUr — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

One mother decided to give her son a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” makeover worthy of a “Shantay, you stay.”

Mikli Feria Jorge, from Quezon City, Philippines, posted on Twitter that while watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” her son wanted in on the fun.

“We were watching RuPaul’s Drag Race last night and this little one was, ‘I want to do that also,'” she captioned a photo of her son playing with makeup.

Jorge did her son’s make up, put on eyelashes and gave him a dress. He even came up with his own drag name, Ballooni Liteg, with a silent e and silent g, and a drag name for his mother, Cat Astrfi.

She chronicled the drag transformation in a series of tweets that have been liked and favorited thousands of times.

He had me do his wings, insisted on eyelashes, ate carefully to not ruin his lipstick, & Me: You’re beautiful!

K: Ma, we need to buy a wig. pic.twitter.com/eAsq6ZaTvZ — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

Meet Ballooni Liteg! (silent e, silent g) (My drag name, from him, is Cat Astrfi) pic.twitter.com/bPtKfl9jd0 — Mikli Feria Jorge (@hiddenmikli) July 5, 2017

Eventually, Jorge tweeted that she “wanted in on the action too” and posted photos of her own drag makeup.