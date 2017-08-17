At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona

Spanish officials say at least 13 people died on Thursday when a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona.

The van struck local residents and tourists who were walking along La Rambla, a pedestrianized street that stretches from Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya to the city’s port. Officials have told Spanish media that 50 people were also injured in the incident that authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack.

The Washington Blade obtained a video that shows more than a dozen people — some of whom were covered in blood — lying on the ground on La Rambla. Some of the victims were not moving as paramedics and police officers responded to the scene.

Josue Blen, a gay tourist from Costa Rica, told the Washington Blade he saw what he described as a truck hit people. Blen said he saw “people run in every direction” and buildings were on “lock down.”

“I am in shock,” he told the Blade.

Pablo Salinas Mejías, an LGBT academic and activist from Chile, lives a few blocks away from La Rambla in Barri Gòtic. Salinas told the Washington Blade there are police officers “everywhere” and they have asked local residents not to leave their homes.

“The sirens are nonstop,” said Salinas. “Fear has gripped beautiful Barcelona.”

Barcelona, which is Spain’s second largest city, is located on the Mediterranean Sea in the country’s Catalonia region.

Circuit Festival Barcelona, which is Europe’s largest gay summer circuit party, began on Aug. 5 and is scheduled to end on Sunday. Sitges, which is located roughly 25 miles southwest of Barcelona, is a popular destination for gay tourists from Europe and the U.S.

Thursday’s attack in Barcelona took place less than two months after more than a million people attended the 2017 WorldPride march and parade in Madrid.

Authorities in the Spanish capital closed several streets around the area in which the march and parade took place, banned large trucks and deployed more than 3,000 police officers. No terrorism-related incidents were reported.

The Washington Blade will provide further updates on this developing story as they become available.