August 17, 2017 at 3:07 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona
Barcelona, gay news, Washington Blade

At least 13 people have died in Barcelona, Spain, after a van plowed into a group of pedestrians. (Photo by Bert Kaufmann; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

Spanish officials say at least 13 people died on Thursday when a van plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona.

The van struck local residents and tourists who were walking along La Rambla, a pedestrianized street that stretches from Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya to the city’s port. Officials have told Spanish media that 50 people were also injured in the incident that authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack.

The Washington Blade obtained a video that shows more than a dozen people — some of whom were covered in blood — lying on the ground on La Rambla. Some of the victims were not moving as paramedics and police officers responded to the scene.

Josue Blen, a gay tourist from Costa Rica, told the Washington Blade he saw what he described as a truck hit people. Blen said he saw “people run in every direction” and buildings were on “lock down.”

“I am in shock,” he told the Blade.

Pablo Salinas Mejías, an LGBT academic and activist from Chile, lives a few blocks away from La Rambla in Barri Gòtic. Salinas told the Washington Blade there are police officers “everywhere” and they have asked local residents not to leave their homes.

“The sirens are nonstop,” said Salinas. “Fear has gripped beautiful Barcelona.”

Barcelona, which is Spain’s second largest city, is located on the Mediterranean Sea in the country’s Catalonia region.

Circuit Festival Barcelona, which is Europe’s largest gay summer circuit party, began on Aug. 5 and is scheduled to end on Sunday. Sitges, which is located roughly 25 miles southwest of Barcelona, is a popular destination for gay tourists from Europe and the U.S.

Thursday’s attack in Barcelona took place less than two months after more than a million people attended the 2017 WorldPride march and parade in Madrid.

Authorities in the Spanish capital closed several streets around the area in which the march and parade took place, banned large trucks and deployed more than 3,000 police officers. No terrorism-related incidents were reported.

The Washington Blade will provide further updates on this developing story as they become available.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Suspect found not guilty in trans murder case
Marootian named interim head of D.C. Dept. of Transportation
D.C. journalist Terry Michael dies at 70
Frederick school board sued over trans policy
Double L bar reopens in Rehoboth
Community Cares Project to hold awards ceremony
watermark
National
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
watermark
World
At least 13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona
Pakistan bills offer unprecedented protections for transgender people
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
British lawmaker defends anti-gay comments
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
watermark
Opinions
White people: this fight is now on our doorstep
Incredulous, then sad, and then furious
Racists running the White House
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Cirque du Soleil: OVO’ brings an insect world to life
17th Street Festival is Aug. 26
It’s going to be a bumpy night
Blade party to launch fifth-annual sports issue
QUEERY: Mario Ward
‘Sense8’ creator Lana Wachowski writing third season script despite cancellation
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup