September 6, 2017 at 6:00 am EDT | by Bunmi Johnson
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place

Thirty people from across West Africa attended a first-of-its-kind LGBT-friendly interfaith gathering last month in Ghana. (Photo courtesy of Davis Mac-Iyalla)

An LGBT-inclusive African faith network held its first event late last month.

More than 30 delegates from 10 West African countries gathered in Ghana from Aug. 24-28 for the Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa’s first-ever interfath diversity event, which was themed “Building Bridges, Sharing Stories, Creating Hope.”

On Aug. 24, there was an introductory session for delegates to share their personal stories and outreach programs to support their fellow LGBT people. The participants who were from Benin, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Togo told passionate stories of judgment, denial, shame, violence, rape, hatred and pain.

Participants on Aug. 25 focused on developing religious texts aimed at pushing for LGBTQI rights advancement and acceptance on the continent. As part of events lined up for this diversity event, the first-ever LGBT-specific interfaith worship in West Africa was held with IDNWA Co-chair Davis Mac-Iyalla presiding.

IDNOWA Co-chair Ngozi Nwosu-Juba in her closing remarks thanked delegates and invited guests, assuring them that the vision of the network was its driving force and this must be achieved for the benefit of community members in West Africa.

“Religion is meant to promote respect for individual irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Mac-Iyalla told the Washington Blade. “We are a legally registered network, our staffs, members and board are all fully involved as a team.”

Mac-Iyalla added he “saw the need to start the network because both state and other key players in West Africa are using religion as a weapon of discrimination against LGBT people in West Africa.”

“IDNOWA was like the long-awaited messiah in West Africa; our network is embraced by everyone who wants a change in attitude for a fairer and inclusive society for everyone,” Mac-Iyalla told Blade on the need for IDNOWA.

Mac-Iyalla adds IDNOWA aims to achieve its mission “through training, research, advocacy, and dialogue.”

Cape Henlopen High School, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Court asked for ‘immediate intervention’ to block trans military ban
CVS exposes patients’ HIV status in mailings
Law schools weigh bans on military recruiters over trans policy
Defense Sec. Mattis says current trans policy remains in place until panel makes recommendations
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
watermark
World
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Israeli government ends opposition to same-sex adoption
watermark
Opinions
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: End of DACA
Fans react to a fake coming out tweet from Shawn Mendes
Sam Smith teases new music after two-year hiatus
One of the boys
‘Music’ of the night
Wide world of ‘Shorts’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup