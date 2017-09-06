September 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Hercules’ star Kevin Sorbo to speak at anti-LGBT Values Voter Summit

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Hercules” star Kevin Sorbo will be a speaker at the Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel (2500 Calvert St., N.W.) on Oct. 13-15.

Sorbo appeared in the TV series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and its made-for-TV movie series from 1994-1999. His most recent role was as Lar Grand on the CW series, “Supergirl.”

Other speakers include actor Kirk Cameron, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson, Sen. Ben Carson, Michele Bachmann, Sen. Tim Scott, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

A full list of speakers is listed here. 

  • Culture Club Warrior

    Looks like a veritable who’s-who of WHO? and WHO CARES? will be gracing the stage.

  • Danno

    Well, that is an impressive rogues gallery.

