‘Hercules’ star Kevin Sorbo to speak at anti-LGBT Values Voter Summit

“Hercules” star Kevin Sorbo will be a speaker at the Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel (2500 Calvert St., N.W.) on Oct. 13-15.

Sorbo appeared in the TV series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and its made-for-TV movie series from 1994-1999. His most recent role was as Lar Grand on the CW series, “Supergirl.”

Other speakers include actor Kirk Cameron, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson, Sen. Ben Carson, Michele Bachmann, Sen. Tim Scott, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

A full list of speakers is listed here.