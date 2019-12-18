December 18, 2019 at 9:44 pm EST | by John Paul King
‘Schitt’s Creek’ gives Hollywood a big gay kiss
Image via Twitter

Los Angeles is a proudly LGBTQ-friendly city already, but a new billboard looking down on Sunset Boulevard has just upped its gay factor.

The billboard is an advertisement for the queer fan-favorite show “Schitt’s Creek,” which debuts its sixth and final season next month. Displayed is a giant-sized same-sex kiss between actors Dan Levy and Noah Reid, whose characters are likely headed to the altar for the series finale. The minimal text merely announces the show’s January 7 due date.

Levy, who is out, created “Schitt’s Creek” with his father, veteran comic actor Eugene Levy. The show is a Canadian production, broadcast there by CBC and here in the US by Pop TV. The fifth season has been nominated for four 2019 Emmys, and the show has received dozens of nods throughout its run from the Canadian Screen Awards, the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and others.

A snapshot of the ad was shared on social media by an LA fan of the show, @jacklovesTV, who works at the ONE Archives, according to the caption on their original post. It was then picked up and posted on Twitter by Levy himself, with the caption, “F*ck yes we did. Shine bright, friends. Very grateful for @poptv and @cbc and their support on this campaign that my teenage self would never have dreamed to be true.”

Levy’s post was then retweeted by the @SchittsCreek official account, with a call for fans to take selfies in front of the big gay sign. Plenty of commenters have been only too happy to oblige, so far, with a long thread of their posted selfies that continues to grow.

If you’d like to add your own into the mix, you can find the billboard at 7677 Sunset. Make sure you show up camera ready!

