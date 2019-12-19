December 19, 2019 at 11:16 pm EST | by John Paul King
GLAAD calls out J.K. Rowling for transphobic tweet
J.K. Rowling (Image via Twitter)

LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD has taken author J.K. Rowling to task for her tweet in support of an anti-trans activist.

The “Harry Potter” novelist went on Twitter to speak out about Maya Forstater, a British researcher with a history of anti-trans activism who was fired from her job after writing a series of anti-trans tweets.

Rowling wrote on Twitter: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

According to GLAAD Director of Communications Mathew Lasky, the organization reached out to Rowling’s PR team with an offer to have an off-the-record conversation involving members of the trans community, but a publicist from Rowling’s team declined.

GLAAD then issued the following statement in response:

“J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender. Trans men, trans women, and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.” -Anthony Ramos, GLAAD’s Head of Talent

Many voices from the trans community have also spoken out to express their disappointment with Rowling. Some of their tweets are below.

