‘Cardin’ doc takes top prizes at Cinefashion Awards

Designer Pierre Cardin with actress Jeanne Moreau in a scene from “House of Cardin,” produced and directed by Todd Hughes and P. David Ebersole. (Photo credit: The Ebersole Hughes Company)

A new film about a legendary designer has just won top honors at the Cinefashion Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

“House of Cardin,” the authorized documentary on the life and work of iconic designer Pierre Cardin that had its World Premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, took home three Cinefashion Awards last week, including a sweep of the top awards for Best Fashion Featureand Best Director for a Feature Film (awarded to filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes).

Inspired by the film, Pierre Cardin was also this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the festival. Mr. Cardin, who is 97, sent a video from Paris acknowledging receipt of the honor. Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin, his nephew and the GM/artistic director of Pierre Cardin Paris, was on hand to accept on his behalf.

Pierre Cardin in a scene from “House of Cardin.” (Photo credit: The Ebersole Hughes Company)

The annual Cinefashion Film Awards ceremony took place last Wednesday at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, and it will air on the Cinémoi Network January 12th, 2020.

In their acceptance speech, filmmakers Ebersole and Hughes addressed themselves as “just two boys who love Mr. Cardin” and spoke of the way in which spending a year following the nonagenarian has inspired their own lives.

Their film screens next at the Palm Springs Film Festival in January and will be the Opening Night Gala Film of the Architecture Design Art Film Festival in February.

With sales in over 20 international markets via Doc & Film International, a worldwide release of “House of Cardin” is slated for late spring of 2020 by distributor L’Atelier D’Images in France (where Cardin lives) and by I Wonder Pictures in Italy (where he was born). The film will then roll out this fall to China (DDDREAM), Japan (New Select), Russia (Pioner Cinema), Germany (Koch Media), and more.

The US rights for the film remain available, via Submarine Entertainment.