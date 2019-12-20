December 20, 2019 at 4:40 am EST | by John Paul King
‘Cardin’ doc takes top prizes at Cinefashion Awards
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Designer Pierre Cardin with actress Jeanne Moreau in a scene from “House of Cardin,” produced and directed by Todd Hughes and P. David Ebersole. (Photo credit: The Ebersole Hughes Company)

A new film about a legendary designer has just won top honors at the Cinefashion Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

“House of Cardin,” the authorized documentary on the life and work of iconic designer Pierre Cardin that had its World Premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, took home three Cinefashion Awards last week, including a sweep of the top awards for Best Fashion Featureand Best Director for a Feature Film (awarded to filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes). 

Inspired by the film, Pierre Cardin was also this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the festival. Mr. Cardin, who is 97, sent a video from Paris acknowledging receipt of the honor.  Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin, his nephew and the GM/artistic director of Pierre Cardin Paris, was on hand to accept on his behalf.

Pierre Cardin in a scene from “House of Cardin.” (Photo credit: The Ebersole Hughes Company)

The annual Cinefashion Film Awards ceremony took place last Wednesday at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, and it will air on the Cinémoi Network January 12th, 2020. 

In their acceptance speech, filmmakers Ebersole and Hughes addressed themselves as “just two boys who love Mr. Cardin” and spoke of the way in which spending a year following the nonagenarian has inspired their own lives. 

Their film screens next at the Palm Springs Film Festival in January and will be the Opening Night Gala Film of the Architecture Design Art Film Festival in February. 

With sales in over 20 international markets via Doc & Film International, a worldwide release of “House of Cardin” is slated for late spring of 2020 by distributor L’Atelier D’Images in France (where Cardin lives) and by I Wonder Pictures in Italy (where he was born).  The film will then roll out this fall to China (DDDREAM), Japan (New Select), Russia (Pioner Cinema), Germany (Koch Media), and more.

The US rights for the film remain available, via Submarine Entertainment.

watermark
Local
Va. House Democrats make nondiscrimination bill a top 2020 legislative priority
James Parrish to leave Equality Virginia
Sexual health group partners with PG County police on transgender issues
D.C. Auditor’s report questions funding decision for Mary’s House
Missing D.C. trans woman found dead in Hyattsville apartment
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Democrats, civil rights groups voice opposition to Trump anti-LGBTQ rule
Chicago activist named new head of National Center for Lesbian Rights
Construction begins on US Navy ship named for Harvey Milk
Dallas men plead guilty to using Grindr to target gay men for hate crimes
The arc of Michael Weinstein’s moral outrage
Nat’l Center for Trans Equality regroups after mass staff departures
watermark
World
State Department defends US ambassador to Zambia
Justin Trudeau calls for conversion therapy ban in Canada
Out son of new Argentinian president represents with Pride Flag at father’s inauguration
UK election results pave way for Brexit, prompt activists concern
LGBTI+ hotels in Cuba: Military-owned businesses seek ‘pink money’
Grindr rolls out new features for countries where LGBTQ identity puts users at risk
watermark
Opinions
IMPEACH: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors
Asian religious leaders respond to ‘Fairness for All Americans’ Act
First living HIV-positive gay man donates kidney
Ignoring bullies only goes so far — just ask Jordan Steffy
Bi, pan, queer people need the Equality Act’s protections
Giuliani, sleazy former mayor, now consigliere to the dregs
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Cardin’ doc takes top prizes at Cinefashion Awards
GLAAD calls out J.K. Rowling for transphobic tweet
‘Schitt’s Creek’ gives Hollywood a big gay kiss
Sheraton refuses gay couple for wedding, so Hilton offers to host them for free
QUEERY: David Schwarz
CARTOON: Mount Shamedmore
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.