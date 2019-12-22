Tomlin joins fellow comedy elders to support senior dogs in new PSA

Email Share 267 Shares

Lily Tomlin in the PSA for The Grey Muzzle Foundation (Image via YouTube)

Iconic LGBTQ comedian Lily Tomlin has joined with several other comedy legends for a PSA in support of aging pets.

As reported in People, the video was produced by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a national non-profit whose stated goal is “to enable animal welfare organizations to improve their ability to provide care, comfort, and loving homes for old dogs.”

In the video, Tomlin is featured alongside Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, and Carol Burnett. Each of the stars speaks candidly about senior life in an effort to raise awareness about the plight of senior dogs, many of whom, as Burnett says in the video, “are surrendered to shelters because their owners have passed away or couldn’t afford their care,” with Newhart adding, “And for some of them there are no more options.”

Newhart also adds, “Growing old is not a death sentence.”

The four elder comedians begin by with humorous personal observations about growing older. Newhart says, “I’m 90, but I still feel like I am 30 … except when, like, I try to run,” while Reiner laments, “The worst part of growing old is not being able to walk with the briskness you had… or walk at all.”

“My hands used to be graceful and lovely. Now they look somewhat like decrepit kielbasa,” quips Tomlin.”

They stars go on to talk about the difficulties faced by older dogs who end up in the animal welfare system, where many shelters and rescue organizations lack the resources required to serve the special needs of aging pets, and to explain the work done by Grey Muzzle.

The 50(c) non-profit provides grants to shelters and other organizations to help them pay for the special care often needed by senior dogs. All of their funds are raised through private donation, and recipients of the grants are non-profit by requirement. Some of the services they help to provide include in-home hospice care programs for senior dogs who are not adoptable, programs to help senior citizens adopt senior dogs, and medical assistance and beds for old dogs at shelters and rescues.

Besides encouraging donations, the four comedy icons also entreat viewers to consider bringing an elderly dog into their homes.

As Tomlin puts it, “Go out and adopt a senior dog, they are amazing! And they will be so grateful.”