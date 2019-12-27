QUEERY: Vagenesis

Vagenesis (Photo courtesy Images Male Photography)

One never knows when the drag bug may hit. For Vagenesis, it was unexpected.

Though alter ego Anderson Wells had dressed up in drag once before (in 2012), a performance in 2016 with friends for an anniversary concert of an a cappella group he’d performed in at college was the real start.

“After that, we caught the bug, spent the next year or so working on strengthening our personas and our looks and then hit the scene as the Haus of Stone in early 2018,” Vagenesis says.

She calls drag “a significant” (but not total) part of her income and would like to do it full time.

She performs Dec. 27 at Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.) in Baltimore for Cher Rub’s Dungeons & Drag Queens party. She will also host the New Queers’ Eve 2020 event on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. at TRADE (1410 14th St., N.W. ground floor). Rose Evergreen Khaiya Darnell and Sirius Prism will perform. StrikeStone! and WESS the DJ will spin. Look for the event on Facebook for full details or follow Vagenesis on Instagram for her full schedule.

Anderson Wells, a 29-year-old Baltimore native, came to Washington in 2013 for a job at Studio Theatre. He now freelances. He’s single, lives in Alexandria, Va., and enjoys cooking, sewing, mixing music and binging Netflix in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I came out when I was 16. I’d say the most difficult was a tie between my father and my grandmother. I didn’t even end up telling either of them. My mother told my dad (and he ended up being surprisingly cool with it…most likely because she said he had to). My grandmother found out (thanks to my search history) and responded with support and love.

Who’s your LGBTQ hero?

My mother. She has always been a source of strength for me. I was fortunate enough to grow up with a lot of gay role models because most of her friends (my “uncles”) just happened to be gay. She was open with me about her queerness when I was growing up, was on the board of LGBTQ youth organizations, organized GSA dances and picnics and other events.

What LGBTQ stereotype most annoys you?

I hate seeing the stereotype that all LGBTQ people are bitchy or mean but I hate even more when I see LGBTQ individuals who perpetuate that stereotype. Being an asshole isn’t a personality — try again.

What’s your proudest professional achievement?

I’d have to say last year when I won the third season of D.C. Drag Wars at Cobalt.

What terrifies you?

Loneliness

What’s something trashy or vapid you love?

Lately I’ve found it so easy to lose hours watching TikTok videos. I never cared for Vine so I don’t understand why I find these so entertaining but once I start I can’t stop myself!

What’s your greatest domestic skill?

I’m actually a fairly good cook. I don’t do it often because I don’t have the time, but if I ever get to do it for others it usually goes over well.

What’s your favorite LGBTQ movie or show?

“Schitt’s Creek”

What’s your social media pet peeve?

Vague-Booking. If you’re going to post your opinion on someone or something, be specific.

What would the end of the LGBTQ movement look like to you?

I don’t think that exists. There hasn’t been an end to the civil rights movement. There hasn’t been an end to the feminist movement. These movements are continuing because the people in power still hold agency over the systems that govern how much success in life a woman, a person of color, and/or a queer person can attain.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

I never understood the “not wearing white after Labor Day” thing. No. 1, don’t tell me what to wear, No. 2, why does it matter?

What was your religion, if any, as a child and what is it today?

I was raised Catholic. Now I’m agnostic.

What’s D.C.’s best hidden gem?

The strip of land on Vermont between 12 and R, N.W. Hear me out on this one: If you ever need parking near Logan Circle, this is your best bet. They have four-hour, eight-hour and unlimited parking spots and so few people know about it.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Bob the Drag Queen winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” I feel a strong kinship with Bob and watching their success I began to feel my own potential.

What celebrity death hit you hardest?

Amy Winehouse. I really feel like she had so much more to give us musically. Music today could be so much different if she were still around. And I think she would be a great icon for people struggling with addiction if she had found success with it herself.

If you could redo one moment from your past, what would it be?

I wouldn’t have been the only one in my sixth grade graduation ceremony who was wearing a red silk shirt instead of a navy blue suit and tie.

What are your obsessions?

The original “Charmed” series, TikTok and cheese.

Finish this sentence — It’s about damn time:

they stopped doing construction in D.C.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

That I am surprisingly good at figuratively landing on my feet so I don’t need to worry so much.

Why Washington?

New York is too much and anywhere else is not enough.