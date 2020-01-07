January 7, 2020 at 8:49 pm EST | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: Drag Bingo
Drag Bingo (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Patrons enjoyed a night of Drag Bingo at Nellie’s Sports Bar and Grill on Tuesday. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael

