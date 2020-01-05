January 5, 2020 at 11:01 am EST | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: The year in pictures
2019 photos, gay news, Washington Blade
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

2019 was a year of milestones: from Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s historic presidential campaign to the passage of the Equality Act in the United States House of Representatives to the first National Trans Visibility March.

Here are some of the top photos in the Washington Blade archive from the past year.

A candlelight vigil is held for Vongell Lugo on Jan. 11. Lugo was stabbed to death in his apartment in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 6.
Emerson Aniceto is named ‘Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2019’ on Jan. 20.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performs its show ‘Working’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center on Feb. 9.
The Washington Blade holds its ‘2019 Most Eligible LGBT Singles party at Soundcheck on Feb. 9.
A group of LGBT asylum-seekers from Central America meet with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton at Casa Ruby on March 26.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.) holds a fundraiser and rally at City Winery on April 4.
Famed auteur John Waters meets with the Blade at his Baltimore home on May 2.
Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) speaks at a press conference near the U.S. Capitol on May 17 about the reintroduction of the Equality Act.
The National Center for Transgender Equality holds a rally at the White House on May 29 calling for the preservation of transgender health protections in the Affordable Care Act.
The Blade holds its second annual ‘Pride on the Pier’ celebration on June 8 with a fireworks show sponsored by Compass.
The Blade holds a panel discussion for ‘LGBTQ Enterprising Women’ at Keegan Theatre on Aug. 21.
Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams celebrate their company’s 30 year anniversary on Sept. 12 at their 14th Street store in Washington, D.C.
New HRC President Alphoso David speaks with the Blade at the Human Rights Campaign Building on Sept. 24.
The National Trans Visibility March stretches along Pennsylvania Ave. on Sept. 28.
Out performer Ricky Martin speaks at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Sept. 28.
Portions of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt are unfurled at a ceremony at the Library of Congress on November 20.

Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael

