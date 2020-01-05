PHOTOS: The year in pictures

2019 was a year of milestones: from Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s historic presidential campaign to the passage of the Equality Act in the United States House of Representatives to the first National Trans Visibility March.
Here are some of the top photos in the Washington Blade archive from the past year.
Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael
