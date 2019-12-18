PHOTOS: Ten years in the LGBT movement

From the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act to ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ repeal to nationwide marriage equality, much has happened in the last ten years in the LGBT rights movement. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
The 2009 National Equality March draws thousands on Oct. 11 to the U.S. Capitol.
President Barack Obama signs the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act on Oct. 22, 2009
D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty signs the Religious Freedom And Civil Marriage Equality Amendment Act of 2009 in a ceremony at All Souls Church, Unitarian on Dec. 18.
Lt. Dan Choi handcuffs himself to the White House fence in protest of the U.S. military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy on March 18, 2010.
Protesters hold a demonstration in the United States Capitol on June 28, 2010 to call for passage of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act.
A man stands with signs made of empty pill bottles to advocate for the funding of the AIDS Drug Assistance Program at Lafayette Park on Sept. 29, 2010.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embraces open military service activist Mike Almy at a signing ceremony for ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ repeal on Dec. 21, 2010.
President Barack Obama signs the repeal of the U.S. military’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy on Dec. 22, 2010.
Out legislator Del. Mary Washington speaks at the Maryland House of Delegates debate on the Civil Marriage Protection Act on March 11, 2011.
Soldiers at Quantico are given training on the military’s new policy of open service on May 23, 2011.
A memorial for LGBT rights pioneer Frank Kameny is held on Nov. 3, 2011.
Activists march in front of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for Transgender Day of Action on Nov. 17, 2011.
Barb Brehm and Kären Rasmussen are joined by religious leaders at the Fairfax County Courthouse where they are denied a marriage license by state authorities on Feb. 14, 2012.
Gov. Martin O’Malley (D-Md.) signs the Civil Marriage Protection Act on March 1, 2012, legalizing same-sex marriage in Maryland.
A ‘silent march’ to protest a spate of anti-LGBT assaults in D.C. wound through the streets of Columbia Heights on March 20, 2012.
Actor Hal Sparks speaks at a rally for Social Security reform next to the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2012.
Thousands of activists gather in Lafayette Square at the ‘We Can End AIDS’ rally on July 24, 2012 during the International AIDS Conference held in Washington, D.C.
Openly-gay performer Adam Lambert headlined a fundraiser for Marylanders for Marriage Equality at the 9:30 Club on Sept. 25, 2012.
Clayton Zook and Wayne MacKenzie are married on Tilghman Island in Maryland on Jan 1, 2013.
Edie Windsor, lead plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case Windsor v. U.S., stands in front of the court on March 27, 2013.
Couples from states that had yet to legalize same-sex marriage are married in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 21, 2013. Washington, D.C. had legalized same-sex marriage citywide in 2009.
A young couple are married in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 21, 2013.
D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray presides over a wedding at the Wilson D.C. Government Building on Nov. 19, 2013.
A group of Russian and Ukrainian LGBT activists and their supporters gather at Dupont Circle to hold a protest against anti-LGBT violence and laws in Russia during the Sochi Winter Olympics on Feb. 22, 2014.
The design for the Harvey Milk forever stamp is unveiled at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 22, 2014.
A sign in a store window in Laurel, Miss. announces that the proprietors do not discriminate against LGBT people. A law passed in Mississippi had been seen as giving business owners the right to discriminate.
The Opening Ceremonies of the 2014 Gay Games were held in Cleveland on Aug. 9.
A group of transgender activists hold a vigil for victims of anti-trans violence in front of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Sept. 27, 2014.
Activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments in the Obergefell v. Hodges court case on April 28, 2015.
A group of trans activists and supporters hold a transgender rights rally and march in Northwest Washington, D.C. on May 17, 2015.
The White House is bathed in rainbow light following the Obergefell Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.
Shocked community members gather at Dupont Circle on June 15, 2016 for a vigil following the Orlando massacre at the Pulse nightclub.
The Human Rights Campaign and LGBTQ Victory Fund hold a joint election night viewing party at Town Danceboutique. Many gathered activists were shocked and dismayed by the outcome of the general election.
Tens of thousands of people attend the Women’s March on Jan. 21, 2017.
WERK for Peace holds a ‘dance protest’ in front of the Trump International Hotel on Feb. 3, 2017.
Mariela Castro the daughter of Cuban President Raul Castro, leads an LGBT rights march in Havana, Cuba during the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on May 13, 2017.
Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park) is sworn in as the first openly transgender seated state legislator on Jan 10, 2018.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi inspects the “PelosTree” in front of Floriana Restaurant on Dec. 14, 2018.
A group of LGBT asylum-seekers meet with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and other community representatives at Casa Ruby on March 5, 2019. The group had recently made their way to Washington, D.C. with the help of Ruby Corado and others.
The National Center for Transgender Equality holds a rally on May 29, 2019 at the White House calling for the protection of threatened trans health provisions provided under the Affordable Care Act.
The National Trans Visibility March is held on Sept. 28, 2019.
A portion of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt is held on display at the Library of Congress on Nov. 20, 2019.