January 13, 2020 at 1:24 pm EST | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: Freddie’s Follies
Freddie’s Follies Drag Show was held at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill in Arlington, Va. on Saturday evening. The event was hosted by Monet Dupree. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael
Popular Stories
- Free Yariel! by Kevin Naff | posted on January 13, 2020
- PHOTOS: Freddie's Follies by Michael Key | posted on January 13, 2020
- Us Helping Us receives $15,000 donation for food pantry by Lou Chibbaro Jr. | posted on January 13, 2020
- Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney endorses Biden by Chris Johnson | posted on January 13, 2020
- QUEERY: David McMichael by Joey DiGuglielmo | posted on January 13, 2020
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Follow Us