February 1, 2020 at 9:36 am EST | by Mark Lee
ROC’s tip-wage war falls off the menu
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
ROC, gay news, Washington Blade

It’s been a rough month, and a devastating several years, for the controversial fringe organization Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC). Whether the richly funded but poorly supported coterie of labor radicals can remain politically viable and survive legislative shutouts and public relations setbacks is now in question.

ROC-United was the outsider gaggle of imported activists that two years ago launched D.C. Initiative 77, a ballot measure narrowly approved by voters in 2018 that would have outlawed the tip-wage system in the District. Elected officials soon after repealed the proposal due to near-universal opposition by affected nightlife and hospitality tipped workers and community establishments.

The pseudo labor-organizing outfit has unsuccessfully attempted to destroy the wage model standard to full-service dining and drinking establishments across the country in 43 states plus D.C. ROC has lost every battle in every state in which it has waged war.

ROC has failed to eliminate the tip-credit and mandate imposition of a so-called “One Fair Wage” requirement that all bars and restaurants must directly pay tipped employees the full local minimum wage. Bartenders and servers in all but seven states that never had a tip-credit or rescinded it decades ago are paid a base-wage with the guarantee that when combined with tips their total pay equals, and typically greatly exceeds, the minimum wage.

Two new developments have ROC hitting the ropes.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on New Year’s Day that the state would retain the tip-wage system for hospitality and nightlife establishments. Cuomo’s long-awaited decision was contrary to his pledge two years earlier to abolish the tip-wage set-up.

Cuomo had directed the New York State Department of Labor to hold hearings throughout the state on the issue and, as in D.C. and all states considering the matter, restaurant and bar workers turned out in impressive numbers to oppose changing the wage system. In addition, the New York labor department indicated that hospitality operators were successful in educating state officials on why-and-how the current tipping system benefits both workers and businesses. The agency report noted, “hospitality businesses submitted copies of their pay records as part of their written comments and others … open[ed] their books to Department representatives.”

Real-world data, alongside worker opposition, clearly aided agency officials and the governor in understanding the multiplicity of tip-wage benefits. Cuomo’s decision to retain the tip-credit for the hundreds-of-thousands of tipped employees at bars and restaurants was based on the labor board’s finding that “tips are so common that total compensation far exceeds the minimum wage [and] therefore some offset of the minimum wage [is] warranted.”

While Cuomo did eliminate the tip-credit for those classified as working in “miscellaneous occupations” such as nail salons and parking garages, his decision underscored that the well-functioning economics of tipping at hospitality establishments is fundamentally different than in other business sectors.

ROC’s failures were even more evident last week when the group suddenly announced the immediate shuttering of its “model eatery” in Manhattan after only a month of operation and for the second time. The fast-failed COLORS restaurant was supposed to be “proof of concept” for the compensation scheme ROC desires to dictate.

This abrupt shut-down followed a similar eatery closure in Detroit just days prior and the public cancellation of plans to open others in several cities, including D.C. Worse, employees received only text messages telling them they no longer had jobs and, similar to staff complaints surrounding ROC’s previous restaurant in New York City, included allegations of unpaid wages and other operating violations.

After spending tens of millions of dollars trying to coerce the outlawing of a wage system that works well for tipped, hourly, and salaried restaurant and bar service professionals, ROC has learned two things the hard way: Not only do hospitality employees broadly oppose them, the group is also not capable of operating a restaurant.

Mark Lee is a long-time entrepreneur and community business advocate. Follow on Twitter: @MarkLeeDC. Reach him at OurBusinessMatters@gmail.com.

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. House subcommittee kills ‘conscience clause’ repeal bill
Town nightclub wins approval of license for new location
Pamala Stanley leaves Blue Moon for The Pines
Va. House of Delegates approves Transgender Day of Remembrance resolution
Va. Senate committee approves nondiscrimination bill
OBITUARY: Roger Bergstrom, 90
South Dakota, Pierre, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Advocates prepare for fight as anti-trans youth legislation advances in S.D.
Transgender women transferred from ICE detention center in NM
For NYC’s first lady, LGBTQ homeless youth project a way to ‘change society’
Former executive director of Orlando LGBTQ community center dies
Tenn. governor signs anti-LGBTQ adoption bill into law
Dozens of advocacy groups demand ICE release all transgender detainees
watermark
World
Transgender Salvadoran woman mourns best friend murdered a year ago
Group becomes lifeline to migrants in Mexico border city
First murder of transgender woman in El Salvador this year reported
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
watermark
Opinions
ROC’s tip-wage war falls off the menu
Time to stop Bernie Sanders is NOW
The Washington Examiner’s leather problem
Iowa voters will finally get their say
‘Misc. fetish,’ my first weekend at MAL
Celebrating Kate Millett’s feminist literary criticism
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
GLAAD extols LGBTQ ads, trolls One Million Moms on eve of Super Bowl
LGBT travel: Puerto Vallarta — what’s not to like?
Fourth Annual ClexaCon to bring together LGBTQ+ creators and fans in Vegas
Polyamorous gay triad re-enacts American history in ‘Kill the Monsters’
Night of 100 Elviras
Underwear party is Feb. 7
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.