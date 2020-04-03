April 3, 2020 at 4:10 pm EDT | by Peter Rosenstein
Comings & Goings
Congratulations to Mathew S. Nosanchuk the DNC’s new Senior Advisor and Political Organizer for Jewish Outreach and LGBTQ Engagement. Upon accepting the position, Nosanchuk said, “I am thrilled to join great colleagues at the DNC, including Chair Tom Perez, LGBT Caucus Chair Earl Fowlkes, and many others to lead the party’s engagement with the LGBTQ and Jewish communities. Trump has cruelly targeted the LGBTQ community with a succession of policies that undermine our rights. The Democratic Party is firmly committed to advancing rights for the LGBTQ community so that the arc of the moral universe once again bends towards justice.”

Matt is co-founder of the New York Jewish Agenda, created as a liberal, left-of-center voice on advocating for domestic issues in New York, supporting Israel as a Jewish, democratic state, backing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and combatting anti-Semitism wherever it arises. He is also vice president and senior advisor with Quadrant Strategies in D.C.

Prior to this, Nosanchuk held numerous positions in the Obama administration. They included positions in the State Department as Associate Director Office of Public Engagement/Director of Outreach, National Security Council in the White House; and positions in the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice. He was legislative counsel to Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) and prior to that was counsel with Collier Shannon Scott, PLLC in D.C.

Nosanchuk has his bachelor’s in history with honors from Stanford and his J.D. from Stanford Law School. He has written extensively and won numerous awards including the American Bar Association’s Inaugural Stonewall Award recognizing contributions to LGBT civil rights. He is an adjunct professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center.

Congratulations also to Gabrielle Claiborne on her new TEDx talk “Building your courage muscles.” Upon its release, she said, “As it relates to my TEDx talk and my own personal experience, I’ve learned that authenticity is a journey, not a destination. We have to take each scary step, as it presents itself, without necessarily knowing our exact destination. And with each step we take, we get a little stronger, more courageous, less stuck, more authentic.”

Gabrielle Claiborne is co-founder and CEO of Transformation Journeys Worldwide, an inclusion training and consulting firm with a transgender focus. She travels extensively, helping cutting-edge organizations position themselves to attract and retain the best talent, foster collaborative working environments, thus maximizing innovation and directly impacting the bottom line by creating fully trans-inclusive cultures. Her clients have included Home Depot, Sun Life Financial, Royal Bank of Canada, Comcast, Mercedes Benz, and UPS.

Transformation Journeys Worldwide was chosen as the Out Georgia Business Alliance 2018 Small Business of the Year, and received the Atlanta Hawk’s prestigious 2019 True Comes in All Colors award. Claiborne is proud to be a trans-owned NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprise. She has been an out and active trans woman since 2010.

Claiborne holds a bachelor’s in mathematics from Emory University and pursued a degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech. She is the proud parent of three adult children and lives in Atlanta.

