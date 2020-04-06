April 6, 2020 at 10:43 am EDT | by Michelle Siegel
Chase Brexton establishes coronavirus fund
(Image courtesy of the CDC)

Chase Brexton Health Care, a primary care provider in Maryland with a focus on serving the LGBTQ community, announced on Friday that it has established a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund in order to “maintain patient screening and testing efforts and build its telehealth capability.”

“Chase Brexton Health Care has a long history of quickly and expertly responding to health crises in our communities,” Chase Brexton Health Care Director of Development Alexa Milanytch said in a press release. “Today is no different. Our 400 employees are working tirelessly to modify our operations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide patient care, and we welcome your support at this great time of need.”

According to the press release, “donations to the fund will be deployed in the areas of highest need.” Chase Brexton has community health centers located in Baltimore, Columbia, Easton, Glen Burnie and Randallstown.

As of April 5, there were more than 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 9,000 deaths. Globally, there were more than 1,200,000 confirmed cases and more than 60,000 deaths.

For more information about the fund, or to donate towards it, go to https://www.chasebrexton.org/give/covid-19-emergency-response-fund.

