April 5, 2020
Annapolis Pride postpones parade and festival
Annapolis Pride (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Annapolis Pride organizers have postponed the city’s annual parade and festival indefinitely, according to a March 30 press release.

The cancellation of all in-person events has also been extended until further notice.

“Public health and safety continue to be our number one priority,” said Jeremy Browning, founder and chair of Annapolis Pride. “This is a challenging time, and we are just beginning to experience the widespread impacts of this pandemic. Now more than ever, it’s important to have a supportive and inclusive community. Annapolis Pride will continue to work to build visibility and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, create safe and welcoming spaces where all people feel welcome and connect the community with allies and resources.”

According to the press release, Browning and other organizers behind Annapolis Pride are “working closely with the city of Annapolis to reschedule the parade and festival.”

The parade and festival were to have taken place on June 27.

Registered groups and sponsors can either apply their participation and contribution to the rescheduled event or contact info@annapolispride.org to request a refund.

In the meantime, Browning said, the organizers behind Annapolis Pride “will be reaching out to our 100+ community partners — including local businesses, nonprofits, faith communities and public institutions — to identify and share resources for the LGBTQ+ community.”

For a preliminary list of resources, visit annapolispride.org/pride-2020/.

