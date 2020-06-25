QUEERY: Eugene Galt

Eugene Galt (Photo courtesy of Galt)

Local author Eugene Galt says he’s inspired to write gay-themed fiction because he often sees things happen in “real life” that are not reflected in books.

“There are many behaviors among gay men … that many authors of gay fiction seemingly either don’t notice or pretend not to notice and I’ve considered the unspoken motivations for such behavior,” the 58-year-old Kensington, Md., native says.

In his book “These Words Are True and Faithful,” one of Galt’s characters, a “Dom top,” ponders the ramifications of his sub partner having a more prestigious and better-paying job.

“Also, I have read many novels purporting to show what it means to be a gay man in our society but lacking the psychological insight needed to make that showing,” he says. “In many gay novels, the main characters come across as wind-up toys that move at the speed of plot or as nothing more than mouthpieces through which the author can lecture the reader.”

“These Words” came out in May of 2018. He hopes to have a new book (the working title is “Beautiful Automaton”) out early next year. His book is available on Amazon. He’s also on Twitter.

Galt, a nearly lifelong Washingtonian (he has lived here since age 3), works by day as a patent attorney. He started writing on the side, which he does daily, in 2010. He had a blog where he posted short fiction and decided to expand one of the stories to show how his character grew over time.

Galt is married to his partner of 21 years, whom he declines to name. They live in Foggy Bottom. Galt enjoys running, walking, working out and observing local wildlife in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

Since I was 21; my roommate in graduate school.

Who’s your LGBTQ hero?

All the people whose names will never appear in bold in the LGBTQ press but who are changing the world, one mind at at time.

What LGBTQ stereotype most annoys you?

That we’re a collective entity with one opinion on every subject, as in “The LGBTQ community thinks ….”

What’s your proudest professional achievement?

In terms of my day job, a large client described us as “the best there is.” In terms of my writing, my proudest achievement was my first Amazon review, which was a five-star review by someone who clearly picked up on what I was trying to accomplish.

What terrifies you?

Squandering the only life for which I am aware of any evidence.

What’s something trashy or vapid you love?

’80s synth pop

What’s your greatest domestic skill?

Plumbing and electrical

What’s your favorite LGBTQ movie or show?

“Victor/Victoria.” It may seem hokey today, but take yourself back to the time when it came out.

What’s your social media pet peeve?

The volume of bad-faith argument. Believe it or not, name calling, half truths and outright lies will not help anyone arrive at the truth or change the minds of people who actually understand the issue at hand.

What would the end of the LGBTQ movement look like to you?

I’m not sure there will be one, any more than there will be an end of the movement for African Americans or women. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Small talk. I’m more comfortable skipping to the large talk.

What was your religion, if any, as a child and what is it today?

My religious upbringing was a mix of Catholic and independent fundamental Baptist. I am now an atheist.

What’s D.C.’s best hidden gem?

The less well-known museums.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

The public reception that “Brokeback Mountain” received, apart from what you may think about the merits of the movie.

What celebrity death hit you hardest?

Stephen Hawking

If you could redo one moment from your past, what would it be?

My first long-term relationship.

What are your obsessions?

My plants, my art collection, gadgets.

Finish this sentence — It’s about damn time:

… people recognized that their emotional reaction to a thing is not that thing.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

I could write a book on that subject. Oh, wait. I did.

Why Washington?

I grew up here. I made a career here. I found the love of my life here.