Rehoboth, the presidential getaway in waiting

Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns anticipates that planning for potential presidential visits will fully begin after Labor Day.

Rehoboth Beach, Del. is a presidential vacation town in waiting. With presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden owning a home near the beach in North Shores, the city is preparing to become the nation’s next Hyannis Port, Kennebunkport, or Martha’s Vineyard.

Although providing a getaway for the president would be a new challenge for Rehoboth, the resort town known as “the nation’s summer capital” is no stranger to high-profile visitors — including Biden during his time as vice president.

Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks said that his department’s role would be to “provide support” to the Secret Service to coordinate the president’s visits. Although the Bidens’ house technically resides outside Rehoboth city limits and is therefore under the jurisdiction of Delaware State Police, the local police anticipate that the famously friendly Biden will want to venture into town.

“Mr. Biden likes to get out and walk around and see people, so usually a crowd forms around him wherever he goes,” Banks said.

Browseabout Books and Double Dippers ice cream parlor are known to be among Biden’s favorite spots in town.

While Mayor Paul Kuhns anticipates that planning for potential presidential visits will fully begin after Labor Day, when the summer season begins to wind down, the resort town is prepared to host the Bidens in the coming months.

“I’m sure he’ll need some breaks from his campaign around the country,” Kuhns says. “He may want to come down to his property here in Rehoboth to relax.”

Banks expects that Biden will usually come to Rehoboth by car, but Kuhns notes that Rehoboth Elementary School provides a potential landing spot for Marine One — the call sign of most helicopters carrying the president.

Even though serving as a presidential vacation spot would provide the already popular resort town with increased publicity, Kuhns expects that visits from oglers hoping to catch a glimpse of Biden would eventually dissipate.

“He’s so friendly that there is no need to ask him for a picture or an autograph,” according to Faye Jacobs, a Rehoboth resident and author. “He’s just a neighbor. He’s just a regular guy.”

Jacobs is also not too worried about the traffic that Biden might bring.

“One time his motorcade caused a traffic jam on Route 1,” she said, “but a lot worse happens to Route 1 than that!”