July 10, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT | by Nancy Marcus
Bostock’s bisexual erasure
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
LGBTQ rights, gay news, Washington Blade
(Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

It’s happened again. The Supreme Court has, much to the surprise and relief of millions of LGBTQ people, affirmed LGBTQ rights again, this time in an employment context.

My initial response to the news was pure elation. But as I read the opinion, the joy was quickly tempered by the disappointing realization that, yet again, bisexuals have been erased from the latest historic Supreme Court LGBT-rights opinion.  

The blatant bi erasure begins in the opening paragraph of the Supreme Court’s opinion: “Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender,” and continues through the opinion’s final ruling: “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.”  

Gay or transgender? Homosexual or transgender! I’m sure there are some lesbians and gays who are less than thrilled about being lumped together under the antiquated term “homosexual,” but think about how we bisexuals feel, we who are excluded completely from this framing. Whatever happened to the “B” in LGBT? It is simply gone.

As an initial matter, the Supreme Court’s summary of the question it was asked to decide is simply inaccurate.

The original Bostock petition asked the question, “Whether discrimination against an employee because of sexual orientation constitutes prohibited employment discrimination ‘because of . . . sex’ within the meaning of Title VII.”  

Furthermore, bisexuals and other sexual minorities can be assured that Bostock will apply to them for many reasons, including that its ruling affirmed the Second Circuit’s Zarda v. Altitiude Express decision, which recognized that sexual orientation discrimination, broadly speaking, is a form of sex discrimination, not just in cases involving gay people. Why does it matter that bisexuals were erased from the actual text of Bostock?

First, bisexual inclusion strengthens LGBT-rights arguments. As a bisexual woman, if I am dating a man, I am less likely to face discrimination at the workplace than when I am dating a woman. The only thing that has changed in the two scenarios is the sex of the person I am dating, not my sexual orientation, illustrating that sexual discrimination orientation is a form of sex-based discrimination prohibited under Title VII.

Second, bi erasure in LGBT-rights litigation has tangible, serious harms. As a legal matter, the failure of lawyers and courts to recognize bisexuality as a valid sexual orientation can have tragic, even life-or-death, repercussions.

Bisexuals already face severe disparities, disproportionately suffering from comparatively high rates of employment discrimination, mental and physical health disparities, and violence, for example. The cruelty of bi erasure in LGBT-rights discourse ripples through decades of litigation and legislation such as the “Gay and Trans Panic Defense Bans” that dishonor the lives of bi people who are killed for their sexual orientation too.

Bostock was brought to assert the rights of all LGBT people, not just the named plaintiffs.  But bi erasure has occurred in every LGBT-rights Supreme Court decision since the historic 1996 Romer v. Evans decision, which broadly affirmed “gay and lesbian” rights for the first time. Horribly, in Romer, it was the advocates who erased us. The actual text of the Colorado Amendment ultimately ruled unconstitutional had explicitly included bisexuals in those it was denying rights to.

But the parties challenging the Amendment dropped all references to bisexuals from their briefing, choosing to instead define the class of people harmed by the Amendment as solely “gays and lesbians.” The Supreme Court followed in kind, describing the class in that case as solely “homosexual persons or gays and lesbians.” From that point forward, bisexuals have been almost entirely erased from the face of Court opinions and LGBT-rights impact litigation.

It hurts to be erased by our own community and advocates.  But the harms when we are erased by courts themselves are even more devastating.  As a constitutional scholar and member of the LGBT community, I am, of course, thrilled for the broader victory for equal rights represented by decisions like Bostock. But until my existence as a bisexual woman is acknowledged alongside the lives and rights of the “G, L and T” members of the LGBT community, there will always be a sting accompanying the sweet honey a historic Court decision like this produces.

Nancy Marcus, LL.M., S.J.D., is an attorney, co-founder of BiLaw, former constitutional law professor and scholar, author of ‘Bridging Bisexual Erasure in LGBT Rights’ and Discourse (2015).

watermark
Local
Trial in trans murder case postponed due to COVID
3 D.C. LGBTQ groups win city grants to address coronavirus
D.C. launches free, home HIV test kit program
Rehoboth mayor’s race heats up as candidates trade barbs
Wedding photographer files federal lawsuit against Va. nondiscrimination law
Rehoboth, the presidential getaway in waiting
watermark
National
Supreme Court makes anti-LGBTQ discrimination easier at religious schools
Birx participates in virtual International AIDS Conference
Tech experts fear new US broadcasting chief could jeopardize LGBTQ Internet freedom
Peter Thiel abandoning Trump?
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
U.N. calls for global conversion therapy ban
Gabon formally decriminalizes homosexuality
Global Pride draws more than 57 million viewers
Montenegro to recognize same-sex civil partnerships
Man claims U.S. Embassy in Cameroon fired him after filing sexual harassment complaint
More than 40 LGBTQ activists arrested in Moscow
watermark
Opinions
Bostock’s bisexual erasure
UNHCR must address suffering of LGBTI refugees in Kenya
Top choice for VP: Kamala Harris
Moving white people to be anti-racist
Celebrate Bostock, for now
Bowser shines as mayor
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
QUEERY: Alexander Campbell
Calendar: July 10-16
COVID redraws 2020 LGBTQ travel roadmap
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
‘Noah’s Arc’ cast checks in on eve of weekend Zoom reunion
Classic queer novel ‘Olivia’ gets deserved reissue
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.