July 10, 2020
Comings & Goings
Dave Kolesar
Dave Kolesar (PHoto courtesy of Kolesar)

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Dave Kolesar on receiving the 2019-2020 Radio World Excellence in Engineering Award. Radio World said in a statement, “The award is in recognition of his initiative in converting AM station WWFD in Frederick, Md. to full-time, all-digital transmission, the first AM station of its kind in the U.S.” Radio World went on to say the award recognizes Kolesar’s work in “advancing our industry’s discussion and awareness of the potential uses of the HD Radio MA3 mode.”

Upon receiving the award Kolesar said, “I’m very lucky to be able to pursue the idea of all-digital broadcasting that could revitalize AM radio, and doubly so to be able to do it as a natural outgrowth of a ‘passion project’ — The Gamut, which started as a hobby.  As a result of this effort, a few other AM stations are in the process of converting to digital broadcasting, with more expected to do so in the near future.”

Kolesar is a senior broadcast engineer for WTOP Radio, which owns WWFD. He says The Gamut is an outgrowth of a gay-oriented internet radio station he had been running as a hobby: wgay.fm.  (The Blade used to publish WGAY podcasts about current affairs when the station was active.) Kolesar began his career as an electronics engineer with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

He has his bachelor’s in physics from the Catholic University and his MEE in Electrical Engineering also from Catholic University. His husband is Patrick Wojahn, mayor of College Park, Md.  They were plaintiffs in the Maryland marriage lawsuit from Deane and Polyak v. Conaway. Kolesar is a proud Maryland native, born and raised in Prince George’s County.

