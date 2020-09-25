September 25, 2020 at 8:39 am EDT | by Peter Rosenstein
Comings & Goings
Richard Molinaroli (Photo courtesy of Richard Molinaroli)

The Comings and Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

The Comings and Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Richard Molinaroli on recognition by Architectural Lighting Magazine of his work at the Virginia Theological Seminary’s Bicentennial Hall as one of the world’s ten most outstanding projects for 2020. Richard said “this is a tremendous honor for our design team, especially so for our talented lighting designer, Chris Stroik. As lead interior designer, I wanted to reimagine all the finishes and create a space filled with light, placing emphasis on this small building’s exceptional 19th century architecture and providing an elegant setting for the seminary’s extraordinary Assyrian reliefs. Stepping into this building transports visitors to a special world created by light and color.”

Since 2015 Richard has had his own frim, RAM Design Studio, LLC. Prior to that he was Principal in charge of exhibitions and interiors with MFM Design, Inc. for 32 years. Richard along with two partners founded MFM Design, Inc. in Washington, DC. The firm’s concentration was on exhibition, interiors, and graphic design projects. As president of that firm, Richard was lead designer on the majority of the firm’s exhibition and interiors projects for the Smithsonian Institution and numerous museums and sites in the US and Japan. Richard’s professional career in museum exhibition design began on the staff of the Smithsonian Institution. During eight years there he was lead designer for several large-scale, permanent natural history exhibitions as well as a number of temporary exhibitions focused on art and anthropology. Richard attended the NC State University, and then the Rhode Island School of Design. 

Richard has a major art exhibition, Caravans of Gold, opening when the Smithsonian reopens, at the National Museum of African Art.

