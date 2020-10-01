Buttigieg talks new book with Politics and Prose

Pete Buttigieg (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Politics and Prose Bookstore hosts a virtual conversation with Pete Buttigieg, former presidential candidate and South Bend mayor. Buttigieg, who made history in the Democratic presidential primary as a gay candidate, is presenting his book “Trust: America’s Best Chance.” With history, political philosophy, and passages of his memoir, Buttigieg writes about the relationship between the nation’s well-being and citizens’ trust in the government and other institutions of power. The conversation is on Monday starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite or on Politics and Prose’s Facebook page.