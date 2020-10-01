October 1, 2020 at 12:32 pm EDT | by Steph Purifoy
Trans Visibility March returns this weekend
A scene from last year’s Trans Visibility March. This year’s second annual Trans Visibility March will be mostly virtual. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Trans Visibility March hosts its second annual march this year but due to COVID-19, the events will be mostly virtual. Festivities for the week also include the Torch Awards on Friday at 7 p.m. The Torch Awards recognize achievements and honor individuals whose work has impacted the lives of transgender and gender nonconforming people across the nation. This work includes areas related to activism, practice and policy, journalism, education, as well as programs and service. The awards ceremony can be livestreamed on NTVM’s Facebook page.

This year, the Capital Pride Alliance brings the Pridemobile out on Saturday to kick off the virtual march. The Pridemobile will travel through the city to entertain and encourage citizens to vote in November. The mobile’s journey will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Capital Pride Alliance and the National Trans Visibility March.

