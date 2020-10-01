Calendar: Oct. 2-8

Online Yoga at the Garden is hosted by the U.S. Botanical Gardens on Sunday. (Photo via Facebook)

Friday, Oct. 2

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Saturday, Oct. 3

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Gay District meets at 8 p.m. today via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity for LGBTQ+ men between the ages of 18 and 35. To ask for the Zoom URL, email supportdesk@dccenter.org.

Center Global has its monthly business meeting for volunteers and program participants on the first Saturday of each month via Zoom at 12 p.m. To learn more about volunteering, please contact Michael Airhart at mairhart@thedccenter.org.

Online Yoga at the Garden is hosted by the U.S. Botanical Gardens today at 10:30 a.m. An instructor from WithLoveDC will guide participants through a one-hour meditation and yoga practice via Zoom. There will only be enough room in the Zoom for 100 participants. The sessions are free but registration is required. More information can be found on The U.S Botanic Garden’s Facebook page.

Monday, Oct. 5

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

KushDC hosting a virtual happy hour at 7 p.m. KhushDC is a social, educational, and advocacy community organization for South Asian LGBTQ people in the DC metro area. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Politics and Prose Bookstore holds a talk at 7 p.m. with Patrisse Khan-Cullors, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement. The conversation will center around Khan-Cullors’ new book “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir.” Khan-Cullors is an artist and organizer from Los Angeles. She is a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and founder of the Los Angeles-based grassroots organization Dignity and Power Now. She is also a performance artist, Fulbright scholar, and a Sydney Peace Prize recipient. She will discuss her book with Marley Dias, the 15-year-old founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, an international movement to collect and donate children’s books that feature Black girls as the leading character. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite or on the bookstore’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

BookMen DC holds a meeting today at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be an informal group of men who are interested in both fiction and nonfiction gay literature. According to their policy, new members do not have to commit to reading every book or coming to every meeting. Visit thedccenter.org/events for more details.

Virtual Job Club meets today at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This weekly support program helps job seekers improve their self-confidence, resilience and motivation needed for effective job searching and networking. Discussions include strategies, techniques and goal plans needed to find meaningful and satisfying employment. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

Thursday, Oct. 8

The Smithsonian American Art Museum hosts an online discussion with media conservator Dan Finn centering around the link between video and performance art and the complications associated with conserving this type of art. The conversation starts at 5:30 p.m. and while it is free, the event requires registration. More information can be found at americanart.si.edu.