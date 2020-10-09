October 9, 2020 at 5:57 am EDT | by Parker Purifoy
DC Center, Capital Pride hold first Out Brigade event
Last year’s Capital Pride festival is being replaced by the Out Brigade.(Washington Blade file photo by Drew Brown)

On Saturday, members of the LGBTQ community can register their cars to participate in the first-ever Out Brigade to celebrate National Coming Out Day. The parade, organized by Capital Pride Alliance and the DC Center will go through all eight wards of D.C. Participants are encouraged to adorn their cars with banners, flags, and other decorations.

To register a multi-passenger vehicle, like a truck or van, the fee is $100 and to register a single-passenger vehicle, like a bike or scooter, the fee is $25. Those who wish to attend can sign up at capitalpride.org/events

Capital Pride Alliance is also partnering with Broccoli City and Events DC for an LGBTQ movie night as part of the Out Brigade. Everyone who registers for the parade will receive a $5 discount code to use at Park Up DC’s 7 p.m. showing of “Hocus Pocus.”

