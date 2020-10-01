Holocaust history museums hold free livestream event

Anne Frank (Photo public domain)

Washington, D.C. History & Culture will stream a tour-type program of three separate museums—the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C., the Virginia Holocaust Museum, and The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. It will detail the history of the Holocaust and the story of Anne Frank, going through the museums and allowing the audience to see the artifacts from that period. The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The free livestreamed event will be hosted by Robert Kelleman, the founder and director of Washington, D.C. History & Culture. Kelleman got his art history degree from the University of Michigan and has made numerous trips to the museums involved in the event.

Those who wish to participate should register on Eventbrite or the organization’s Facebook page. They will receive an email with the Zoom information approximately eight hours before the event.