Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter

Email Share 111 Shares

A hashtag used by the far-right fascist group, Proud Boys has been hijacked by the gay men to the delight of thousands of people on social media.

The male-only organization, which is affiliated with white supremacists, gained notoriety last Tuesday after Donald Trump refused to condemn them in the first presidential debate.

Now gay men around the world have taken over the hashtag #ProudBoys to make it trend for different reasons.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 1, 2020

Drown out the noise!



Proud of these #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/SYGrhok8dJ — Luke Baines (@LukeBaines) October 4, 2020

More than happy to help steal this hashtag and spread it around for the true #ProudBoys. Love beats everything pic.twitter.com/y9zIFpBOWV — Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) October 4, 2020

#ProudBoys trending on Twitter is one of the most beautiful 2020 things! pic.twitter.com/aLJ5T9RxgK — Jennifer Brown (@jennibee70) October 4, 2020

The claiming of #ProudBoys by Gay Twitter may be the best thing to happen in 2020. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 4, 2020

The reclaiming of #ProudBoys is wonderful. Here’s me and my husband. Together for 20 years and married for 3. Both very proud boys. pic.twitter.com/U2Dj95wpxy — Matt Dechaine (@mattdechaine) October 4, 2020

My husband and I, together 14 years and married for 6. Most definitely, we are #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/ZhJaidxdxZ — Daniel-André Everitt-Mouton 🏳️‍🌈 🌊 (@AndreEveritt) October 4, 2020