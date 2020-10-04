October 4, 2020 at 7:15 am EDT | by Staff reports
Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter
A hashtag used by the far-right fascist group, Proud Boys has been hijacked by the gay men to the delight of thousands of people on social media.

The male-only organization, which is affiliated with white supremacists, gained notoriety last Tuesday after Donald Trump refused to condemn them in the first presidential debate.

Now gay men around the world have taken over the hashtag #ProudBoys to make it trend for different reasons.

