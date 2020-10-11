The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

Adam Ouanes

Congratulations to Adam Ouanes on joining the Juniper Center in Chicago. The Juniper Center offers psychotherapy and group therapy for adults, couples, families, and children and has a wide range of therapists with specific focuses.

Upon joining the group Ouanes said, “My approach to therapy is through a relational lens and is influenced by a myriad of perspectives including, but not limited to, Psychodynamic Therapy, Narrative Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, and mindfulness-based skills.”

He has acquired a great deal of experience and passion for working with LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as those who struggle with addiction. He has a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ people who struggle with substance use. Ouanes also has experience and interest in working with emerging adults, and in grief work. He previously worked for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia as a Transplant Social Work Intern and with The William Way LGBT Community Center in Philadelphia as a Peer Counselor.

Congratulations also to Diego Garcia Blum on his election as StudentBodyPresident at the Harvard Kennedy School. Upon his election he said,“I couldn’t be more honored. As an immigrant, a Latinx person, and an LGBTQ+ individual, this journey has not been easy. Coming close to becoming undocumented several times, I finally obtained a Green Card after working as a nuclear engineer for six years. I came to the Kennedy School with the freedom of my immigration situation behind me, ready to live my values, and challenging myself to lead the student body is part of that journey. “

He added, “I was driven to public service because I want to fight for the safety and acceptance of LGBTQ people living in places where they are unsafe. It is a calling born out of my own story of overcoming oppression as a gay man and witnessing the heartbreaking assault on LGBTQ people in repressive areas of the world. Throughout my work travels, I met dozens of LGBTQ people still trapped in the same suffering I lived through when I was in the closet. As an immigrant lucky enough to have come out of the closet in the United States, I saw myself in all of the people I met; their crushing pain was too familiar.”

Garcia Blum worked for TN Americas in Columbia, Md., as a nuclear engineer and MATRIX Project Lead Engineer; and for TN International in Paris as a performance manager. He is a member of the National Board of Governors of the Human Rights Campaign and a Harvard Kennedy School U.S. Latino Leadership Fellow.