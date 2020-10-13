President Donald Trump (Photo public domain)

I’m not sure if I’ve ever had such strong negative feelings about a person as I do for Donald Trump. He engenders those feelings because of his total lack of humanity. It is impossible to find any redeeming value in him. His constant attacks on all those around him and his inhumanity are evident with regard to the innocent children he put in cages. He abused the incredible honor bestowed on him when he was elected president by using the office to foster hatred and even insurrection as we have seen recently with regard to the plot against the governor of Michigan. This is a man without a conscience doing everything he can to destroy our democracy.

Our country has always been a work in progress, an unfulfilled dream. Instead of trying to fulfill it, Trump has actively worked to destroy it. He pits person against person, group against group. He claims to find good in neo-Nazis (even though he has Jewish grandchildren who if it were up to him would be in new concentration camps) and white supremacists and only points out what he sees as the bad in those trying to fight for equality.

He has proven to be a congenital liar and apparently sees himself as something akin to a Mafia boss — someone who thinks he can threaten all those around him to do his bidding. He unleashes verbal attacks and tweets on anyone he perceives as an enemy. He is using the Department of Justice as his personal lawyers and recently demanded the attorney general arrest a former president and his current campaign opponent. He threatens his own appointees believing they must be subservient to him rather than to the Constitution to which they swore an oath when assuming office. He cozies up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Recently it appeared he saw himself as the reincarnation of Benito Mussolini when posing on the White House balcony saluting an empty lawn.

This presidential campaign is about far more than a change in policy. This campaign is about the future of our country. There are crucial issues on the ballot with differing views represented by Biden and Trump. They include who will appoint future judges; will there be more than nine Justices on the Supreme Court; will there be changes in the nation’s healthcare system; will women be able to control their own bodies; will we begin to seriously fight climate change; will gay men and women continue to be able to legally marry. While all those issues are momentous and crucial to the well-being of the American people and in some cases like climate change to the world, it is important to recognize that more than this the election is literally about the survival of our country as we know it. It is about our democracy and its very existence into the future.

It has been clear for years Donald Trump has no ethics and no morals. I believe he never wanted to be president and only ran to strengthen his brand and we now know that was because of his need to earn money to cover his huge debts. When he won he was clearly overwhelmed and had no knowledge of what to do. He was stuck and decided he could bluster his way through as he had done in business. Only with the federal government he couldn’t declare bankruptcy every time he failed and begin again. He was in way over his head. Instead of bringing in those who could actually help and then listen to them his personality was such that he couldn’t do that. He brought toadies like his daughter and son-in-law and others who the minute they spoke up and contradicted him were fired.

So the country and the world are suffering because of his failures. He rode the economic success of the Obama years and then when COVID hit the wheels came off and he was lost.

I am glad Trump survived COVID and he will be called to account for his crimes most likely by the IRS like all mafia bosses. Many like me will be happy to see him rot in jail.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.