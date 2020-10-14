October 14, 2020 at 6:52 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Barrett won’t budge from no comment on whether she’d overturn same-sex marriage
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing on Oct. 12, 2020 for her nomination to the Supreme Court. (Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters; POOL PHOTO used with permission)

Amy Coney Barrett, concluding her confirmation hearing for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, continued to have no comment Wednesday on whether she’d overturn LGBTQ rights decisions, including the milestone Lawrence v. Texas ruling decriminalizing same-sex relations or the Obergefell ruling in favor of same-sex marriage.

Under questioning from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barrett refused to say whether or not the decisions were correctly decided, consistent with her other responses before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I’ve said throughout the hearing that I can’t grade precedent, in the words of Justice Kagan, give it a thumbs up or a thumbs down,” she replied.

Interrupting her response, Blumenthal said, “You give can’t give me a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer? Again, forgive me for interrupting you, but my time is limited.”

Barrett continued: “Well, Sen. Blumenthal, I can’t give a ‘yes’ or a ‘no,’ and my declining to give an answer doesn’t suggest disagreement or agreement.”

Blumenthal wasn’t having it, saying he was asking her legal position as a nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court “not your moral, not a policy position, not your religious faith position, a legal; position.”

Next on Bluementhal’s list was Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that extended marriage rights for same-sex couples nationwide, but Barrett hold firm.

“Sen. Blumenthal, every time you ask me a question about whether a case was correctly decided or not, I can’t answer that question, because I cannot suggest agreement or disagreement with precedents of the Supreme Court,” Barrett said.

Pointing out she remains a judge on the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett continued, “All of these precedents bind me now as a 7th Circuit judge, and were I to be confirmed, I would be responsible for applying the law of stare decisis to all of them.”

Barrett, didn’t mention as Supreme Court, it would be in her power to overturn the precedent despite the principle of stare decisis, which compels justices to a previously settled legal question to stand.

Blumenthal said he didn’t think that response was satisfactory, urging the Trump nominee to imagine herself in the place of an LGBTQ person.

“Think of how you would feel as a gay or lesbian American to hear that you can’t answer whether the government can make it a crime to have that relationship, whether the government can make enable people who are happily married to continue that relationship,” Blumenthal said.

Barrett, however, said Blumenthal was reading too much into her inability to comment, criticizing him for suggesting she’d strike down Obergefell.

“Implying that I’m poised to say I want to cast a vote to overrule Obergefell, and I assure you, I don’t have any agenda, and I’m not even expressing a view of disagreement with Obergefell,” Barrett said. “You’re pushing me to try to violate the judicial canon of ethics and to offer advisory opinions, and I won’t do that.”

It should be noted Barrett has made her religious views on same-sex marriage known. In 2015, Barrett co-signed a letter with other Catholic women to bishops affirming marriage is between and a woman and the sexual difference between men and women was significant.

If Barrett were confirmed to the Supreme Court as a replacement to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she may provide the crucial vote need to overturn Obergefell, especially in the wake of the unexpected statement last week from U.S. Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito overturning declaring war on the decision.

Previously in her confirmation hearing, Barrett dodged on questions related to the Obergefell decision and downplayed her ties to the anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom, from which she has admitted to taking speaking fees. Barrett said she’d never discriminate on the basis “sexual preference,” later apologizing for using a term implying being LGBTQ is a choice.

Barrett’s confirmation hearing concluded Wednesday. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he hold a committee vote on her nomination next week, when a vote before the full Senate — as well as her confirmation — is also expected.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Gay, lesbian ANC candidates’ signs torn down
Stein Club makes no endorsement in Ward 2 race
Comings & Goings
Bars brace for COVID winter
Thousands denied cure for blindness due to ban on tissue donation from gay men
Montgomery County Council unanimously passes LGBTQ Bill of Rights
watermark
National
Monica Roberts, trailblazing Black transgender activist, dies at 58
Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter
President Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Michigan’s lesbian AG slaps felony charges on Wohl, Burkman for robocalls
Another transgender person murdered in Puerto Rico
U.S. broadcasting agency executive director ignores House subpoena
watermark
World
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
Transgender woman’s death shocks Colombia
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
watermark
Opinions
Trump survived COVID to rot in jail
Making the most out of my second coming out 
The American dating dilemma for immigrants
30 days to victory if we keep working hard
Vote Brooke Pinto for Ward 2 Council
Belarus protests hit home
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
A sweet book about first love
Blade holds Coming Out Day celebration
Dupont Underground opens ‘Rise Up’ exhibition
Rupert Everett reminds us homophobia persists in Hollywood
Bars brace for COVID winter
A mother can’t know everything
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.