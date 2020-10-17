October 17, 2020 at 12:20 pm EDT | by Parker Purifoy
Taste and Shop Georgetown comes to a close
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Taste and Shop Georgetown

This week is the last week of Taste and Shop Georgetown, a three-week celebration of local cuisine and small businesses. This year’s event is free but participants are encouraged to consider making donations to the Georgetown Ministry Center’s mission to end homelessness. The event is featuring promotion specials, discounts, and low-cost parking and goes through Oct. 25. Participating restaurants include brunch spots, bars, and family diners. There are also participating retail stores, salons, and boutiques. For a full list of restaurants and companies, go to gerogetowndc.com

watermark
Local
Gay Council candidate receives higher score in revised GLAA ratings
Best of Gay D.C. 2020
Gay, lesbian ANC candidates’ signs torn down
Stein Club makes no endorsement in Ward 2 race
Comings & Goings
Bars brace for COVID winter
watermark
National
Election a matter of ‘survival’ for LGBTQ Latinos
Puerto Rico Medicaid program now covers transition-related health care
Monica Roberts, trailblazing Black transgender activist, dies at 58
Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter
President Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Michigan’s lesbian AG slaps felony charges on Wohl, Burkman for robocalls
watermark
World
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
Transgender woman’s death shocks Colombia
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
watermark
Opinions
The sad, closeted hypocrisy of Lindsey Graham
The boldness of Randy Downs
Trump survived COVID to rot in jail
Making the most out of my second coming out 
The American dating dilemma for immigrants
30 days to victory if we keep working hard
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
FreeState Justice debuts LGBTQ book club
Taste and Shop Georgetown comes to a close
A non-binary Cuban artist is born again in Spain
Join City Center NOVA for Halloween scavenger hunt
Calendar: Oct. 16-22
Best of Gay D.C. 2020
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.