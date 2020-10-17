Taste and Shop Georgetown comes to a close

This week is the last week of Taste and Shop Georgetown, a three-week celebration of local cuisine and small businesses. This year’s event is free but participants are encouraged to consider making donations to the Georgetown Ministry Center’s mission to end homelessness. The event is featuring promotion specials, discounts, and low-cost parking and goes through Oct. 25. Participating restaurants include brunch spots, bars, and family diners. There are also participating retail stores, salons, and boutiques. For a full list of restaurants and companies, go to gerogetowndc.com.