FreeState Justice debuts LGBTQ book club

(Washington Blade photo by Chris Jennings)

Join FreeState Justice on Oct. 25 for the first meeting of their new LGBTQ book club. For this first meeting, Legal Director at FreeState Justice C.P. Hoffman will lead a discussion on Martin Duberman’s “Has the Gay Movement Failed?”, which examines how the LGBTQ liberation movement went from radical and intersectional to moderate and mainstream. All meetings of the book club will be held virtually until further notice and registration can be found on Eventbrite. FreeState Justice is a legal advocacy organization that seeks to improve the lives of LGBTQ people in Maryland.