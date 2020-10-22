October 22, 2020 at 8:23 am EDT | by Parker Purifoy
Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Kamayan Coalition, gay news, Washington Blade
Geena Rocero will be the keynote speaker at the Kamayan Coalition’s celebration of Filipino American and LGBTQ History Months. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Kamayan Coalition is hosting a virtual celebration of Filipino American History Month and LGBTQ History Month on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. The two-day celebration will feature performances, presentations, and critical discussions that explore various facets of the queer Filipinx experience. The keynote speaker will be award-winning producer and trans-rights advocate Geena Rocero. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Kamayan Coalition, who hopes to collect at least $5,000 so they can pay the speakers.

To register for the event, go to the Kamayan Coalition’s Facebook page.

watermark
Local
6 gay candidates competing in crowded field for Council, school board
Transgender woman running against anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman
GLAA again revises rating for D.C. Council candidate
Restoring ‘Marilyn’
Whitman-Walker plans ‘virtual’ Walk to End HIV
Gay Council candidate receives higher score in revised GLAA ratings
watermark
National
Anti-trans attacks on Gina Ortiz Jones continue in competitive Texas race
Texas assailed for allowing social workers to turn away LGBTQ, disabled patients
Election a matter of ‘survival’ for LGBTQ Latinos
Puerto Rico Medicaid program now covers transition-related health care
Monica Roberts, trailblazing Black transgender activist, dies at 58
Gay men take over #ProudBoys on Twitter
watermark
World
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
Chile advocacy group withdraws from marriage agreement with government
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
Transgender woman named deputy Belgian prime minister
Robert White, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do our policies match the District’s pride?
The harm of excluding queer history in schools
Vote Biden/Harris to save our country
Happy 70th to iconic ‘All About Eve’
The sad, closeted hypocrisy of Lindsey Graham
The boldness of Randy Downs
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar: Oct. 23-29
Transformer unveils this year’s ‘Queer Threads’ exhibits
Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months
For Heather Matarazzo, ‘Equal’ is still a cause worth fighting for
Former Avalon singer on coming out, getting ousted and where he is today
Don’t miss these 2 books from award-winning queer writers
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.