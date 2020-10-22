Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months

Geena Rocero will be the keynote speaker at the Kamayan Coalition’s celebration of Filipino American and LGBTQ History Months. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Kamayan Coalition is hosting a virtual celebration of Filipino American History Month and LGBTQ History Month on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. The two-day celebration will feature performances, presentations, and critical discussions that explore various facets of the queer Filipinx experience. The keynote speaker will be award-winning producer and trans-rights advocate Geena Rocero. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Kamayan Coalition, who hopes to collect at least $5,000 so they can pay the speakers.

To register for the event, go to the Kamayan Coalition’s Facebook page.