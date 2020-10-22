October 22, 2020 at 8:23 am EDT | by Parker Purifoy
Kamayan Coalition to celebrate Filipino American, LGBTQ History Months
The Kamayan Coalition is hosting a virtual celebration of Filipino American History Month and LGBTQ History Month on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. The two-day celebration will feature performances, presentations, and critical discussions that explore various facets of the queer Filipinx experience. The keynote speaker will be award-winning producer and trans-rights advocate Geena Rocero. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Kamayan Coalition, who hopes to collect at least $5,000 so they can pay the speakers.
To register for the event, go to the Kamayan Coalition’s Facebook page.