Transformer unveils this year’s ‘Queer Threads’ exhibits

‘Darn’ by Zoe Schlacter. (Photo courtesy of Transformer)

Transformer, a non-profit visual arts organization, has launched this year’s exhibit of “Queer Threads” an ongoing initiative that seeks to explore LGBTQ identities through fiber and textile art forms. This year’s iteration was curated by John Chaich and features work by Zoe Schlacter and André Terrel Jackson.

Schlacter’s installation, titled “Darn” is crafted from yarn, paper mâché sculptures, and hand-made, wall-mounted loom structures. Schlacter is an interdisciplinary artist and designer from Brooklyn, New York. Through weaving, quilting, sculpture, and installation art, they seek to explore gendered expressions of personal style and the creative potential of trans sexuality. Schlacter’s installation can be found at Transformer’s storefront at 1404 P Street NW until November 14.

André Terrel Jackson’s piece, titled “Crowns”, celebrates Black, female-identified cultural icons as a source of inspiration for the LGBTQ community. They created a series of headpieces out of everyday hardware, rope, and other textiles. Jackson’s work is on display at The Corner at Whitman-Walker at 1377 R St., N.W. until Oct. 24.