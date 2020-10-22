Calendar: Oct. 23-29

Friday, October 23

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom. Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

The DC Center is hosting a virtual Trans Support Group session today at 7 p.m. The support group is designed as a safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression. For more details, visit the thedccenter.org/events.

Women in their Twenties and Thirties is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area. They are meeting at 8 p.m. via Zoom. For the link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Saturday, October 24

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

The DC Center is encouraging members of the LGBTQ community to join them in volunteering at Food and Friends at 9 a.m. Food and Friends is located 219 Riggs Road, NE. If any volunteers need a ride from the Fort Totten Metro, call the Food and Friends shuttle at (202) 669-6437.

Anyone looking to learn more about facilitating support groups can sign up to attend a facilitator training session today at 12 p.m. The training session will focus on how to properly lead discussions via Zoom. The first hour will be geared towards introductory material, while the second hour will invite current facilitators to share situations and best practices.more information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Monday, October 26

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, October 27

The DC Center is hosting its monthly support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary over Zoom at 7 p.m. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday and third Mondays of each month. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Wednesday, October 28

Virtual Job Club meets today at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This weekly support program helps job seekers improve their self-confidence, resilience and motivation needed for effective job searching and networking. Discussions include strategies, techniques and goal plans needed to find meaningful and satisfying employment. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

Thursday, October 29

DC Center volunteer Danny Mendoza is leading a Dia De Los Muertos celebration at 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies to paint a calavera as part of the celebrations. Head to thedccenter.org/events for more details.

The Queer Book Club meets today at 7 p.m. via Skype. This meeting, they will be discussing “On The Enemy’s Side” by Hamour Baika. To join or to ask any questions, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.