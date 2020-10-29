Blackfinn Ameripub to host pet adoption event

Blackfinn Ameripub is teaming up with the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation to hold an adoption event called “Barks and Boos!” on Saturday. The event will take place on Ameripub’s patio and will include food and drink specials. They will also be running a raffle which will include gift cards and dog grooming certificates. Starting at 1 p.m. attendees can meet puppies and participate in interviews with the rescue foundation. Sign up for the adoption interviews will take place via an online form which opens at 1:30 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis.