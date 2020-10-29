October 29, 2020 at 5:40 am EDT | by Parker Purifoy
Nat’l Museum of American History examines voting during a pandemic
The National Museum of American History is hosting a panel on voting during the pandemic on Tuesday at 4 p.m. This panel, hosted by historian Peter Liebhold, is part of a series of panels organized by the museum on the pandemic. Panelists, including John Grinspan from the Museum of American History, Lynn Heidelbaugh from the National Postal Museum, and Duchess Harris from Macalester College, will discuss elections during pandemics in the past. They will examine “front porch” campaigns, voter turnout, U.S. mail capability, and historical traditions of voter suppression.

