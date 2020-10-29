Nat’l Portrait Gallery commemorates Day of the Dead

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery is showcasing a special video and sound installation on its G Street steps in celebration of Día de los Muertos. The installation is done by MasPaz, an artist from the D.C. area, and commemorates members of the Latinx community who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors are encouraged to contribute their own materials like artwork, photographs, or other items to an altar on the museum’s steps. The altar will be up from 2-8 p.m. on Monday and the sound and video installation will be up from 6:30-8:30 p.m.