Calendar: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Friday, October 30

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom. Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Green Meadows Petting Farm in Ijamsville, Md. is opening its Trail of Jack O Lanterns for families to visit throughout the weekend. For the first time this year they are also offering trick-or-treating so families are encouraged to come in costume. Price of admission is $12 per person and the festivities begin at 6 p.m. from Friday until Sunday.

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf is showing “Beetlejuice” this weekend in celebration of Halloween. To participate, groups of up to six people must reserve a cabana in advance for $10 per person. The reservation comes with a serving of popcorn and a Pacifico Beer. Other drinks and food are available for purchase during the movie. All attendees must be over the age of 21 and every movie starts at 7 p.m. More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

Saturday, October 31

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Gay District is meeting at 8 p.m. today via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity for LGBTQ+ men between the ages of 18 and 35. To ask for the Zoom URL, email supportdesk@dccenter.org.

Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington is holding its weekly Freddie’s Follies Drag show starting at 8 p.m. and hosted by Ms. Destiny B. Childs. More details can be found on its website.

Monday, November 2

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, November 3

KhushDC is hosting a virtual Happy Hour at 7 p.m. KhushDC is a social, educational, and advocacy community organization for South Asian LGBTQ people in the DC metro area. For more information about Happy Hour, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Wednesday, November 4

BookMen DC is holding a meeting today at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be an informal group of men who are interested in both fiction and nonfiction gay literature. According to their policy, new members do not have to commit to reading every book or coming to every meeting. Visit thedccenter.org/events for more details.

Virtual Job Club meets today at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This weekly support program helps job seekers improve their self-confidence, resilience and motivation needed for effective job searching and networking. Discussions include strategies, techniques and goal plans needed to find meaningful and satisfying employment. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

Thursday, November 5

Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC is holding a support group meeting for the Asian and Pacific Islander Queer Community at 7 p.m. The meeting is co-hosted by the DC Center and Asian Queers United for Action. Visit thedccenter.org/events for more details.