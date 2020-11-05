Food & Friends looks to sell 9,000 Thanksgiving pies

Food & Friends’ annual Slice of Life fundraiser is underway.

Food & Friends’ annual Slice of Life fundraiser is underway this year, with the goal to sell 9,000 Thanksgiving pies so they can provide nearly 30,000 meals for people in need. For each pie sold, Food & Friends will provide one full day of meals for adults and children battling cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other illnesses. According to the organization, demand for this food is up 20 percent this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For sale are apple crumble, pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, and sea salt chocolate chess nine-inch pies. Prices range between $28 and $45 and will be available for sale directly from Food & Friends or through corporate or individual pie sellers until Nov. 19. For a directory of pie sellers, go to foodandfriends.org.

“COVID-19 has made living with a serious illness or health condition even more difficult,” Executive Director of Food & Friends Carrie Stoltzfus said in a statement. “Simply by purchasing a Thanksgiving pie – something many of us already plan to do this season – you can make the days a little easier and the holidays a little warmer for our neighbors who need it the most.”