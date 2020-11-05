Calendar: Nov. 6-12

(Washington Blade photo by Parker Purifoy)

Friday, November 6

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom. Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Saturday, November 7

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Center Global holds its monthly business meeting today at 12 p.m. To learn more about volunteering, contact Michael Airhart at mairhart@thedccenter.org.

The Black is Back Coalition for Social Justice, Peace and Reparations is organizing a march on the White House to protest racism within both political parties. The protest will start at Malcolm X Park at 10 a.m. and will be followed the next day by a virtual conference so participants can organize and develop their National Black Political Agenda. For more information and to register for the march and conference, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

Sunday, November 8

The DC Transmasculine Society is holding its monthly support groups today at 5 p.m. There is a support group meeting for transmasculine people and non-binary people who were assigned female at birth. There is also a separate meeting for partners and allies of transmasculine people which will focus on their unique experiences. For more details, go to DCATS.org.

Monday, November 9

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, November 10

Coming Out Discussion Group will hold a session at 7 p.m. It is a peer-facilitated group designed to create a safe space to share experiences about coming out. For more information go to thedccenter.org/events.

The DC Center is holding its bi-monthly Trans Support Group session today at 7 p.m. The group is intended to create an emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity. Visit thedccenter.org/events for more details.

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery is hosting a lecture and discussion on portraiture and combating racism at 5 p.m. today. The virtual lecture will be hosted by Steven Nelson, dean of the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts at the National Gallery of Art, and will examine portraits of eminent Black Americans painted by Betsy Graves Reyneau and Laura Wheeler Waring. In 1943, Reyneau and Waring were paid by the Harmon Foundation to make 42 portraits of Black Americans that could highlight Black achievement and fight white prejudice. The discussion will look at the intersection of gender, philanthropy, Black history, and African-American art during this time period. The conversation is a part of the Edgar P. Richardson Lecture Series hosted by the Portrait Gallery’s Scholarly Center.

Wednesday, November 11

The Human Rights Campaign is partnering with Trans Can Work for “Who’s Hiring! Web Series For Trans Job-seekers.” The bi-weekly web series to connect transgender and non-binary job seekers with opportunities and resources will begin at 3 p.m. For more information, visit HRC.im/WhosHiring.

Thursday, November 12

The DC Transmasculine Society is hosting a transmasculine game night starting at 7 p.m. This month’s game is Among US, a popular online multiplayer game. The game night is primarily for transmasculine and nonbinary people but friends, partners, and allies of any gender are welcome. For more information, go to DCATS.org.