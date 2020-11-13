Autistic Self Advocacy Network gala goes virtual

The Autistic Self Advocacy Network is celebrating its annual gala this week by holding a four-day conference that goes until Sunday. Events include panels on the transition to adulthood, LGBTQ+ rights and neurodiversity, and racial justice. There is also a film screening planned, along with Twitter chats to allow for increased participation.

Several awards are slated to be given out at the gala. The Ally of the Year award will go to Michelle Bishop, voter access and engagement manager at the National Disability Rights Network. This year, Bishop worked to ensure access for voters with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic by challenging voter laws and pushing them to make voting more accessible. The awards for Service to the Self-Advocacy Movement will go to Outreach Director for Green Mountain Self-Advocates Max Barrows and a disability advocate and performing artist Teighlor McGee. More information about the events can be found at autisticadvocacy.org.