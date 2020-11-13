November 13, 2020 at 10:52 am EST | by Parker Purifoy
Calendar: Nov. 13-19
The DC Center, located in the Reeves Building, has a wide array of virtual events planned in the coming week. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, November 13

The DC Center is hosting a virtual Trans Support Group session today at 7 p.m. The support group is designed as a safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression. For more details, visit the dccenter.org/events.

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Women in their Twenties and Thirties is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area. They are meeting at 8 p.m. via Zoom. For the link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Saturday, November 14

Center Women and the Rainbow History Project are collaborating to create a virtual LGBTQ women’s history tour. Presenters will be Cassandra Ake from Rainbow History Project and Ty Ginter from DC Dykaries. Registration costs $5 and all proceeds go to the two organizations. The program runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Gay District is meeting at 8 p.m. today via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity for LGBTQ+ men between the ages of 18 and 35. To ask for the Zoom URL, email supportdesk@dccenter.org.

The DC Center is hosting a Universal Pride Meeting at 1 p.m. The group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The discussion could include the intersections between being disabled and being LGBTQ, dating and relationships challenges, and breaking down barriers for disabled members of the LGBTQ community. The code for the Zoom meeting can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

The Indian Cultural Association is distributing free fresh fruits and vegetables at the Miller Library in Ellicott City, Md., today starting at 10 a.m. All are welcome and no IDs are required to receive free produce.

Sunday, November 15

The DC Center and Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority are leading a Black Lesbian Support Group session today at 1 p.m. Attendees do not need to be members of the sorority to join. The information to join the Zoom session can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

The DC Center is hosting its monthly support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary over Zoom at 7 p.m. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday and third Mondays of each month. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Monday, November 16

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, November 17

KhushDC is hosting a virtual Happy Hour at 7 p.m. KhushDC is a social, educational, and advocacy community organization for South Asian LGBTQ people in the DC metro area. For more information about Happy Hour, visit thedccenter.org/events.

There will be a virtual Bi Roundtable Discussion at 7 p.m. today, held by The Center Bi. The discussion is intended for attendees to talk about issues related to bisexuality or talk as bisexual individuals in a private setting. Details can be found at thedccenter.org/events and on The Center Bi’s social media pages.

Wednesday, November 18

BookMen DC is holding a meeting today at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be an informal group of men who are interested in both fiction and nonfiction gay literature. According to their policy, new members do not have to commit to reading every book or coming to every meeting. Visit thedccenter.org/events for more details.

Thursday, November 19

Center Women and the DC Center are partnering to throw a bingo night in celebration of Tiera Craig’s birthday starting at 7 p.m. Craig is the DC Center Board of Directors treasurer. Suggested donations for the night start at $5.

The DC Center is holding a Poly Group Discussion at 7 p.m. to discuss all aspects of polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

