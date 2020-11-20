November 20, 2020 at 4:12 am EST | by Parker Purifoy
Calendar: Nov. 20-26
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Thanksgiving, gay news, Washington Blade, DC gay events
The DC Center is hosting its annual Thanksgiving event in a virtual format this year. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Friday, November 20

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

The 16th Annual Downtown Holiday Market kicks off today at 12 p.m. Operated by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District and Diverse Markets Management, this year’s market will move from its typical sidewalk location and instead occupy two blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th streets, N.W. The increased amount will allow for wider aisles on the street so that guests can shop safely with current COVID-19 guidance. The market runs until Dec. 23 and for more information about their hours, visit downtownholidaymarket.com.

Saturday, November 21

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

South Asian LGBTQ Support Group is a virtual event hosted by KhushDC to provide a safe, confidential space for South Asian LGBTQ community members to come together and share experiences. The peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. The group session will begin at 1:30 p.m. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Annapolis is holding its annual Tree Lighting event at the Town Centre. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is limited space for spectators but a $20 ticket reserves a spot and includes a complimentary glass of holiday wine. After the tree lighting at 5 p.m., families can go to a drive-in showing of the “The Grinch.” For more information, go to the Annapolis Town Centre’s Facebook page.

Continue To Serve, a veterans social justice organization, is holding a March for Justice at Malcom X Park starting at 3 p.m. There will also be White Ally Training put on by DC Protests at 2 p.m.

Monday, November 23

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, November 24

The DC Center is hosting its monthly support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary over Zoom at 7 p.m. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday and third Mondays of each month. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Thursday, November 26

The DC Center is hosting its annual Thanksgiving event in a virtual format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be providing a limited number of pre-cooked, individually packaged meals. Participants can fill out a Google form on The DC Center’s website to get the link to the Zoom meeting. For questions, email Justin@thedccenter.org.

Mark Herring, gay news, Washington Blade, same-sex marriage, gay marriage, marriage equality, Obergefell v. Hodges, gay news, Washington Blade, Virginia watermark
Local
Mark Herring defends Va. nondiscrimination law in court
Workers remove contents of Baltimore’s Grand Central nightclub
Stein Club elects new officers
Trans Awareness Week goes virtual
Legal rights to DC Eagle name sold to mystery buyer
Lewes firefighter uses anti-gay slur to describe drag queen
same-sex marriage, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Court strikes down bans on conversion therapy as violations of free speech
Trump administration urges court to uphold Idaho anti-trans sports law
Transgender woman murdered in Miami
Texas activists rally behind human trafficking victims
Alito condemns Obergefell in Federalist Society Speech
Fla. man uses music to respond to anti-LGBTQ Trump supporters
watermark
World
Blade speaks with Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell
A Cuban couple’s ‘great gay odyssey’
Marielle Franco’s widow elected to Rio city council
Inter-American court hears case of murdered trans Honduran woman
Activists around the world celebrate Biden-Harris victory
LGBTQ activists around the world fear Trump second term
watermark
Opinions
Trump must exit stage right
Drug imports endanger patients like me
Karl Racine for U.S. attorney general
Celebrating victory with Biden and Harris
Some scary trends, lessons in 2020 results
Our democracy hinges on decision in Fulton case
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
DCATS art sale to benefit National Binder Exchange
Calendar: Nov. 20-26
Hallmark, Lifetime, others embrace LGBTQ holiday romance
Perez Hilton seeks forgiveness
Folger highlights work of two trans poets
Calendar: Nov. 13-19
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.