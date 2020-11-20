Calendar: Nov. 20-26

The DC Center is hosting its annual Thanksgiving event in a virtual format this year. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Friday, November 20

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

The 16th Annual Downtown Holiday Market kicks off today at 12 p.m. Operated by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District and Diverse Markets Management, this year’s market will move from its typical sidewalk location and instead occupy two blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th streets, N.W. The increased amount will allow for wider aisles on the street so that guests can shop safely with current COVID-19 guidance. The market runs until Dec. 23 and for more information about their hours, visit downtownholidaymarket.com.

Saturday, November 21

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

South Asian LGBTQ Support Group is a virtual event hosted by KhushDC to provide a safe, confidential space for South Asian LGBTQ community members to come together and share experiences. The peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. The group session will begin at 1:30 p.m. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Annapolis is holding its annual Tree Lighting event at the Town Centre. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is limited space for spectators but a $20 ticket reserves a spot and includes a complimentary glass of holiday wine. After the tree lighting at 5 p.m., families can go to a drive-in showing of the “The Grinch.” For more information, go to the Annapolis Town Centre’s Facebook page.

Continue To Serve, a veterans social justice organization, is holding a March for Justice at Malcom X Park starting at 3 p.m. There will also be White Ally Training put on by DC Protests at 2 p.m.

Monday, November 23

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, November 24

The DC Center is hosting its monthly support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary over Zoom at 7 p.m. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday and third Mondays of each month. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Thursday, November 26

The DC Center is hosting its annual Thanksgiving event in a virtual format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be providing a limited number of pre-cooked, individually packaged meals. Participants can fill out a Google form on The DC Center’s website to get the link to the Zoom meeting. For questions, email Justin@thedccenter.org.