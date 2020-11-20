November 20, 2020 at 4:37 am EST | by Parker Purifoy
DCATS art sale to benefit National Binder Exchange
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The DC Trans Masculine Society is launching a three-day art sale starting on Black Friday to support gender nonconforming artists and the organization’s National Binder Exchange Program. The sale will include prints, paintings, jewelry, and music. Those who are interested in selling items can go to transartsale.com to register their items. Artists will not have to pay any fees to list their items. Those who wish to buy items can also go to the website during the sale. DCATS raises money by asking buyers to add donations on top of their purchases.

