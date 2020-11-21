November 21, 2020 at 5:23 am EST | by Parker Purifoy
Congressional Chorus plays first virtual concert
The Congressional Chorus celebrates all things ‘90s, including Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ this weekend.

The Congressional Chorus is premiering its first full-length virtual concert on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on their YouTube channel. The show, a 30-minute virtual cabaret, is titled “Vogue: Return to the 90s” and revisits the decade that came with Madonna’s “Vogue,” “Circle of Life,” and “River of Dreams.”

The Congressional Chorus is a multi-generational organization that performs throughout the region and provides music education to aspiring singers. The group was founded in 1987 and now includes an 80-member adult chorus, a 24-member a cappella chamber ensemble, and the NorthEast Senior Singers.

The concert is free but donations are encouraged.

