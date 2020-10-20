Tiffany Trump criticized on Twitter for promoting dad as supporter of LGBTQ people

Tiffany Trump promotes her dad as a supporter of LGBTQ rights in Tampa, Fla.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Trump who hasn’t been as visible a member of Trump family as much as her half-siblings, trended nationally on Twitter on Tuesday, facing criticism for promoting her dad as a supporter of the LGBTQ community, despite the anti-LGBTQ record he has built over his administration.

Speaking in Tampa on Saturday at a event coordinated by Trump Pride, the political coalition within Trump’s re-election campaign, Tiffany Trump in video footage of the event on addressed cheering fans, many of whom were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

“It’s such a honor to able to be here and speak truthfully, honestly and from my heart,” Tiffany Trump said. “I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA+ community, OK?”

Tiffany Trump noticeably omitted the “T” from the acronym for the LGBTQ community, which has born the brunt of the Trump administration’s anti-LGBTQ attacks, including the transgender military ban, removal of guidance from government websites on transgender workers and revocation of Obama-era guidance allowing transgender kids in schools to use the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

“We unfortunately see social media, we see these fabricated lies,” Tiffany Trump said. “It’s saddens me. I have friends of mine who reach out and they say, ‘How (they make up stories) how do you support your father? We know you, we know your best friends are gay, we know your best friends are this, this, this. I say, ‘It’s because my father has always supporter all of you.’”

Tiffany Trump added her father has never supported these communities “for politics, and he’s not doing it for politics, and, unfortunately, I think there’s a lot of people out there and other politicians who do, OK?” an apparent reference to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

But Tiffany Trump didn’t get a kind reaction on Twitter, where users mocked her for affiliating herself with her dad, downplaying his anti-LGBTQ record and speaking at an event where video footage shows a small audience. Outspoken, the media project of Log Cabin Republicans, an estimated 150 people were in the audience.

The daughter he knows nothing about representing a community he knows nothing about 💛 pic.twitter.com/uLkl5RhbO4 — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 20, 2020

“When my father decided to run for the Republican nomination, I can say I was a little bit worried just based on previous — the past, the past Republican establishment on how their views maybe were towards this community, towards gays, lesbians,” Tiffany Trump said. “But guess what? My dad cannot be bought off. He’s not going to let anyone change his views and he’s done that.”

Photos of the event reveals others in attendance at the event were Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence for Trump who has become his face for LGBTQ outreach in Trump’s re-election campaign; Rob Smith, a member of the pro-Trump student group Turning Point USA; and Trump’s former spouse and Tiffany Trump’s mother Marla Maples.

Charles Moran, co-chair for Log Cabin Republicans, defended Tiffany Trump for promoting her dad as supporter of LGBTQ people, asserting “the Left is losing their grip on the LGBTQ community, and they’re going all out to keep gays on their plantation.”

“Unsurprisingly, the permanent gay-victim-class on the left took to Twitter to bash yet another Trump family LGBTQ ally,” Moran said. “Tiffany Trump may not be one of the most known or exposed surrogates on the campaign trail, but she’s got first-hand knowledge of the heart and mind of her father, and our President, Donald Trump. She spoke passionately about her and her father’s positive experiences with the LGBTQ community from an authentic and caring way. And that, of course, goes counter to hate-filled narrative being pushed out by the Democrat Party and their lap-dogs at Gay, Inc.”