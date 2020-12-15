December 15, 2020 at 2:46 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Buttigieg tapped to become first openly gay person confirmed to Cabinet role
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Pete Buttigieg, gay news, Washington Blade
Pete Buttigieg has been tapped to become transportation secretary. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Pete Buttigieg, who made waves in the 2020 election before dropping out and endorsing Joe Biden, has obtained the nod from the president-elect to become the first openly gay person to obtain Senate confirmation for a Cabinet-level role, the Washington Blade has confirmed.

Buttigieg, who previously served as mayor of South Bend, is set to obtain the nomination as transportation secretary. CNN was first to report the news developments.

Amid media reports in Axios, CNN and the Daily Beast Buttigieg was in contention for the position, Buttigieg was heavily lobbying the transition team for the job, a Democratic insider said.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “leaned in heavily” to promote Buttigieg to become transportation secretary, a Democratic insider told the Blade. The two bonded during preparation before the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City when Buttigieg stood in for Mike Pence, the Democratic insider said.

The news breaks after the Blade reported last week some leaders in the LGBTQ community were unhappy with LGBTQ movement for not being as vocal in calling the nomination of an openly LGBTQ Cabinet secretary as other minority groups had been— and not immediately seeing the same results.

At the same time, Buttigieg had been turning down roles in Biden’s Cabinet, telling Annise Parker, CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, he wouldn’t pursue the role of secretary of veterans affairs, two Democratic insiders said. In talks with the transition team about the position of White House director of Office of Management & Budget, Buttigieg rejected the proposal and said he wanted a position in the “real Cabinet” and not a “staff-level” job, a Democratic insider said.

Annise Parker, CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute, hailed the news Buttigieg would be nominated as transportation secretary as “a new milestone in a decades-long effort to ensure LGBTQ people are represented throughout our government.”

“It distances our nation from a troubled legacy of barring out LGBTQ people from government positions and moves us closer to the president-elect’s vision of a government that reflects America,” Parker said. “As an out LGBTQ person, Pete will bring a unique perspective that will inform and influence policy throughout the federal government. Most important, however, is that Pete will bring his intellect and energy to the Department of Transportation and our nation will be better off because of it.”

The Biden transition team didn’t respond to a request to comment for this article.

More to come…

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Lesbian joins historic all-woman slate of D.C. electors
Comings & Goings
D.C. gay bars struggling to stay open in pandemic
Terry McAuliffe running for Va. governor for second time
Film to mark 10th anniversary of ‘DADT ’repeal
Bowser announces plan to end HIV in D.C. by 2030
watermark
National
Supreme Court rejects challenge to same-sex parents on birth certificates
Mich. court rules anti-trans discrimination is illegal, but not anti-gay discrimination
Hawai’i Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard introduces anti-trans bill
Trump’s Labor Dept. goes through with gutting LGBTQ workplace protections
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Ore. school district’s bathroom policy for trans kids
Now What? Immigration and the Latinx Community
watermark
World
Gay man who participated in Cuba protest movement arrested
Hungary lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ adoption bill
U.K. to ease blood donation restrictions for gay, bisexual men
HRC launches small grants initiative for global LGBTQ groups
Bhutan lawmakers vote to decriminalize homosexuality
The queers of San Isidro
watermark
Opinions
Trump, Republicans model the Third Reich
Hulu’s ‘Happiest Season’ provides queer holiday cheer
Corporate experience should be no bar to Biden administration
Rehoboth drag performer on accepting apology for anti-gay slur
Importing drugs endangers lives
Bidens should first live in Blair House
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Holiday sex in your parents’ house without getting caught
Tom of Finland bio reveals dangers of creating erotic art
Get to know queer literary icon Adrienne Rich
Winslet, Ronan have seaside rendezvous in ‘Ammonite’
Studio’s new audio play has nothing to do with holidays
‘Big Tow’ has action, humor, and a lesbian romance
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.