Buttigieg tapped to become first openly gay person confirmed to Cabinet role

Pete Buttigieg has been tapped to become transportation secretary. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Pete Buttigieg, who made waves in the 2020 election before dropping out and endorsing Joe Biden, has obtained the nod from the president-elect to become the first openly gay person to obtain Senate confirmation for a Cabinet-level role, the Washington Blade has confirmed.

Buttigieg, who previously served as mayor of South Bend, is set to obtain the nomination as transportation secretary. CNN was first to report the news developments.

Amid media reports in Axios, CNN and the Daily Beast Buttigieg was in contention for the position, Buttigieg was heavily lobbying the transition team for the job, a Democratic insider said.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “leaned in heavily” to promote Buttigieg to become transportation secretary, a Democratic insider told the Blade. The two bonded during preparation before the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City when Buttigieg stood in for Mike Pence, the Democratic insider said.

The news breaks after the Blade reported last week some leaders in the LGBTQ community were unhappy with LGBTQ movement for not being as vocal in calling the nomination of an openly LGBTQ Cabinet secretary as other minority groups had been— and not immediately seeing the same results.

At the same time, Buttigieg had been turning down roles in Biden’s Cabinet, telling Annise Parker, CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, he wouldn’t pursue the role of secretary of veterans affairs, two Democratic insiders said. In talks with the transition team about the position of White House director of Office of Management & Budget, Buttigieg rejected the proposal and said he wanted a position in the “real Cabinet” and not a “staff-level” job, a Democratic insider said.

Annise Parker, CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute, hailed the news Buttigieg would be nominated as transportation secretary as “a new milestone in a decades-long effort to ensure LGBTQ people are represented throughout our government.”

“It distances our nation from a troubled legacy of barring out LGBTQ people from government positions and moves us closer to the president-elect’s vision of a government that reflects America,” Parker said. “As an out LGBTQ person, Pete will bring a unique perspective that will inform and influence policy throughout the federal government. Most important, however, is that Pete will bring his intellect and energy to the Department of Transportation and our nation will be better off because of it.”

The Biden transition team didn’t respond to a request to comment for this article.

More to come…